SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins on Sunday released some new details and more importantly corrected some bad information published by various outlets."At the time that the suspect, Mr. DePape, entered the Pelosi home ... he was in fact looking for Ms. Pelosi. The other thing is we want to make it clear that there were only two people in the home at the time that the police arrived -- Mr. Pelosi and the suspect. There was no third person present," Jenkins said.There were media reports that a third person opened the front door to...

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO