Santa Ana, CA

localocnews.com

Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant

The City of Santa Ana’s Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library “Building Forward” grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library. This grant will supplement the federally funded Revive Santa Ana...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana

Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Several Hundred Residents Turn Out for Annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘N Greet Picnic

Several hundred local residents turned out for the 9th annual Spyglass Hill Meet and Greet Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Spyglass Hill Park. The event was sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, and was organized by the Spyglass Hill Picnic Committee under the guidance of picnic director Laurie Horn with the help of honorary Mayor Therese Loutherback.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes

TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Red Ribbon Week, National Night Out Combine to Educate Residents About Drug-Free Communities

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana

Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center

Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Do you need help paying your Santa Ana water bill?

Did you know that you can receive a one-time assistance payment on your water bill through the Water Bill Assistance Program? The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time benefit of up to $2,000 to cover past-due drinking water, wastewater/sewer, and/or stormwater costs for eligible, low-income customers.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

CUSD Staff Recommends Trustees Deny Charter School Proposal

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds

– The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Orange and Santa Ana football teams clash again for league championship

Santa Ana football players take the field at Santa Ana Stadium earlier this season. (File photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Football players from Santa Ana and Orange high schools undoubtedly had the Friday, Oct. 28 game in the back of their minds the whole season. For good...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Oct. 27

It’s a big night of high school football in Orange County as week 10 begins with Thursday night games. It’s the final week of the regular season. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

