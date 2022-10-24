Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant
The City of Santa Ana’s Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library “Building Forward” grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library. This grant will supplement the federally funded Revive Santa Ana...
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
Several Hundred Residents Turn Out for Annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘N Greet Picnic
Several hundred local residents turned out for the 9th annual Spyglass Hill Meet and Greet Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Spyglass Hill Park. The event was sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, and was organized by the Spyglass Hill Picnic Committee under the guidance of picnic director Laurie Horn with the help of honorary Mayor Therese Loutherback.
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
Red Ribbon Week, National Night Out Combine to Educate Residents About Drug-Free Communities
An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana
Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center
Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
Do you need help paying your Santa Ana water bill?
Did you know that you can receive a one-time assistance payment on your water bill through the Water Bill Assistance Program? The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time benefit of up to $2,000 to cover past-due drinking water, wastewater/sewer, and/or stormwater costs for eligible, low-income customers.
Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tourney tips off Nov. 14 at Santa Ana High School
Santa Ana High School will be the site of the annual Luis Macias Tournament. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). The annual Luis Macias Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament will feature 12 teams competing from Nov. 14-19 at Santa Ana High School, according to Saints first-year head coach Zach Johnson.
CUSD Staff Recommends Trustees Deny Charter School Proposal
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
The SAPD will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday, Oct. 28
The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, October 28th, 2022. It will begin at 7:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 2:00 AM. The primary purpose of a DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, not to increase arrests. All too...
Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds
– The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
FEMA team meets with Fire & Rescue and Finance teams on Grant Management Monitoring
Recently Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue and the City of Costa Mesa Finance team received a site visit from two members of the Grants Management Team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department was the recipient of the FY 2020-21 Assistance Firefighter Grant....
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
Orange and Santa Ana football teams clash again for league championship
Santa Ana football players take the field at Santa Ana Stadium earlier this season. (File photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Football players from Santa Ana and Orange high schools undoubtedly had the Friday, Oct. 28 game in the back of their minds the whole season. For good...
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Oct. 27
It’s a big night of high school football in Orange County as week 10 begins with Thursday night games. It’s the final week of the regular season. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
