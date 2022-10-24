ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term

OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Monthly

The Rural Republicans Who Ignored Trump and Voted by Mail

Emerson, Nebraska, is a farming town of 900 in the state’s sparse northeast expanse. Its Republican-leaning, nearly all-white population makes Emerson not unlike dozens of other rural communities in the state. It is unique, however, for being the only town in the state divided between three counties: Dixon County, which covers the western half of Emerson; and Dakota and Thurston Counties, which make up the northeastern and southeastern quadrants of the town, respectively.
EMERSON, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
OMAHA, NE

