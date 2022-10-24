Read full article on original website
Related
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
1011now.com
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
klkntv.com
PAC forms to fight Nebraska Board of Education candidates it calls ‘extremists’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Trust Nebraska Teachers, a new political action committee, is fighting against candidates for the State Board of Education whom they deem “extremists.”. The PAC says it wants to educate voters about the “harmful, extreme positions” of candidates Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.
KETV.com
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term
OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
WOWT
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from State Auditor Rob Sand says a lack of policies and procedures led Iowa Workforce Development to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020, amid the pandemic and a rise in unemployment claims. That includes overpaying unemployment compensation...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
The Rural Republicans Who Ignored Trump and Voted by Mail
Emerson, Nebraska, is a farming town of 900 in the state’s sparse northeast expanse. Its Republican-leaning, nearly all-white population makes Emerson not unlike dozens of other rural communities in the state. It is unique, however, for being the only town in the state divided between three counties: Dixon County, which covers the western half of Emerson; and Dakota and Thurston Counties, which make up the northeastern and southeastern quadrants of the town, respectively.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans can cash in on Halloween candy by sending to American troops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health and wellness company HealthyWage is in the midst of its ‘Cash for Candy’ campaign that is paying people money to ship their unwanted, unopened Halloween candy overseas to American troops through Operation Shoebox. The initiative is a reprisal of the 2018 campaign that...
Comments / 2