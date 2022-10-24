Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
Wave 3
Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is alerting residents of fraudulent calls being reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real, local deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The scam callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
wbiw.com
Couple found dead in Monroe County home in what police say is a murder/suicide
BLOOMINGTON – According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department a Monroe County couple was found dead after a deputy made a welfare check at a home on Woodyard Road, northwest of Bloomington. An acquaintance called the police concerned that the couple had not been seen in a while and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
iustv.com
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife
A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
wbiw.com
Officer notices drug paraphernalia during traffic stop and arrest is made
MITCHELL – A Bloomington man was arrested on drug charges Monday night after a Mitchell Police officer stopped a vehicle traveling west on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle at Wilkins Way and Main Street because the vehicle did not have a working license plate light. The male...
WISH-TV
Martinsville man charged, accused of crashing ORV while drunk and injuring passenger
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Martinsville man is facing criminal charges for crashing an off road vehicle while driving drunk and seriously injuring a passenger, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Bobby Walker, 53, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one felony...
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
wbiw.com
Bedford man flees on foot and hides from police in basement
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for being a habitual traffic offender. The officers spotted 51-year-old Donald Harrison driving a gray Ford Escape on 17th Street. The officer followed Harrison as he turned south on J Street. The officer then learned Harrison was also wanted on a warrant.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
wdrb.com
'Happy tears' | Salem community has been waiting for an arrest in 5-year-old's death
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial. They say their prayers of justice have been answered. On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in...
wdrb.com
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
Comments / 2