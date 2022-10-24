ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is alerting residents of fraudulent calls being reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real, local deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The scam callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
BEDFORD, IN
iustv.com

Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife

A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Bedford man flees on foot and hides from police in basement

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for being a habitual traffic offender. The officers spotted 51-year-old Donald Harrison driving a gray Ford Escape on 17th Street. The officer followed Harrison as he turned south on J Street. The officer then learned Harrison was also wanted on a warrant.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions. The...
GEORGETOWN, IN

