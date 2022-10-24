ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Phyliss Ann Connell

Phyllis Ann Connell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born April 8, 1945, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Ishmael C. and Lena (Jones) Foddrill. She was the granddaughter of Reverend Delmar and Ella (Swango) Foddrill, and Evert and Mae Jones. Phyllis married Robert L. Connell on November 29, 1963, and he survives.
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Janice (Jan) Kay Doll

Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
VINCENNES, IN
visitvincennes.org

Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt

Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Carolyn Lee Davis (Rucker)

Carolyn Lee Davis (Rucker), 73, of Vincennes, passed away at 4:20am on October 25th, 2022 surrounded by her family in the comfort of home after a courageous battle, one fought hard and won, with ALS. Carolyn was born June 6, 1949 in Pueblo, Colorado to Loughton Rucker and Hazel (Tabb)...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Molly Anne Grant

Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 27, 2022

12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block of O Street. 12:40 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 4000 block of Mitchell Road. 1:39 a.m. Domestic fight in the 1000 block of K Street. Incidents – October 26. 12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend

Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

Repairs completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve

SHOALS – Repair work has been completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve in Shoals. The Martin County property will re-open on Friday, Oct. 28. The Nature Preserve is located off US 50/150. Take US 50 into town, and turn south onto Water Street, which is immediately east of the bridge over White River. Travel south to Spout Springs Road, a ‘T’ on the right. The.
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days

BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans

BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available

BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Orange County Historical Society holiday happenings

PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will again play host for its Annual Holiday Open House at the Museum on the Paoli Square on Sunday, November 20th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Author Kevin Tower will be signing copies of his new book on...
PAOLI, IN

