wbiw.com
Obituary: Phyliss Ann Connell
Phyllis Ann Connell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born April 8, 1945, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Ishmael C. and Lena (Jones) Foddrill. She was the granddaughter of Reverend Delmar and Ella (Swango) Foddrill, and Evert and Mae Jones. Phyllis married Robert L. Connell on November 29, 1963, and he survives.
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
wamwamfm.com
Carolyn Lee Davis (Rucker)
Carolyn Lee Davis (Rucker), 73, of Vincennes, passed away at 4:20am on October 25th, 2022 surrounded by her family in the comfort of home after a courageous battle, one fought hard and won, with ALS. Carolyn was born June 6, 1949 in Pueblo, Colorado to Loughton Rucker and Hazel (Tabb)...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Molly Anne Grant
Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 27, 2022
12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block of O Street. 12:40 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 4000 block of Mitchell Road. 1:39 a.m. Domestic fight in the 1000 block of K Street. Incidents – October 26. 12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block...
wamwamfm.com
Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend
Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
wbiw.com
Repairs completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve
SHOALS – Repair work has been completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve in Shoals. The Martin County property will re-open on Friday, Oct. 28. The Nature Preserve is located off US 50/150. Take US 50 into town, and turn south onto Water Street, which is immediately east of the bridge over White River. Travel south to Spout Springs Road, a ‘T’ on the right. The.
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days
BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
wbiw.com
Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans
BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
Purdue Extension Invites you to Lunch ‘n Learn what Extension Does on November 9th
BEDFORD – Purdue Extension-Lawrence County will be hosting a Lunch-n-Learn on Wednesday, November 9, from Noon until 1:15 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center at 931 15th Street, in Bedford. There is no charge for this event. For this year’s event, Dr. Michael Wilcox, Purdue Extension’s Assistant...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
wbiw.com
Entries being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade
WASHINGTON – Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade scheduled for December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Magical Christmas”. The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. near Northeast 7th Street and Bedford Road....
wbiw.com
Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available
BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
wbiw.com
Orange County Historical Society holiday happenings
PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will again play host for its Annual Holiday Open House at the Museum on the Paoli Square on Sunday, November 20th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Author Kevin Tower will be signing copies of his new book on...
