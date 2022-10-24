Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant
The City of Santa Ana’s Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library “Building Forward” grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library. This grant will supplement the federally funded Revive Santa Ana...
localocnews.com
Several Hundred Residents Turn Out for Annual Spyglass Hill Meet ‘N Greet Picnic
Several hundred local residents turned out for the 9th annual Spyglass Hill Meet and Greet Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Spyglass Hill Park. The event was sponsored by Spyglass Hill HOA, Newport Beach City Council and many local businesses, and was organized by the Spyglass Hill Picnic Committee under the guidance of picnic director Laurie Horn with the help of honorary Mayor Therese Loutherback.
localocnews.com
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
localocnews.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
localocnews.com
Red Ribbon Week, National Night Out Combine to Educate Residents About Drug-Free Communities
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
City of Irvine Receives $2.8 Million to Develop a Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park
On Tuesday, October 25, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris presented City of Irvine officials with $2.8 million in state funding to renovate the City’s playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park to a universal playground that will meet the needs of all residents regardless of ability. The universal playground will feature multigenerational...
localocnews.com
Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center
Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
localocnews.com
Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). In Santa Ana, you may...
localocnews.com
Are you able to describe your skills and abilities?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds
– The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
localocnews.com
An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana
Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
localocnews.com
A student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Westminster High School
WESTMINSTER, CA – On October 24, 2022, at about 12:16 pm, Westminster police officers were dispatched to the Westminster High School, located at 14325 Goldenwest Street, reference a student on campus with a gun. A 14-year-old female, who is a student at Fountain Valley High School, was found to...
localocnews.com
The SAPD is searching for a transient in Santa Ana who allegedly molested a child
On December 2021, a 15-year-old victim disclosed being sexually molested by wanted suspect Luis Cervando Brigido. It is believed that the suspect sexually molested the victim when they were 3 years-old over the course of one year. Suspect Wanted: Luis Cervando Brigido (39) Transient. Suspect Description: Male, Hispanic, 5’06’’ tall,...
localocnews.com
Digital and social media marketing pro Neal Schaffer to present at the November Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host digital and social media marketing consultant Neal Schaffer at our November Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, November 8th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Neal will share his success with “Digital First Marketing” which is digital marketing updated for a post-COVID economy. He will share some of his tips on how to improve your social media marketing, content marketing and influencer marketing. He will also provide a framework for all of these digital marketing activities and set out a roadmap for attendees to follow.
localocnews.com
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
The SAPD was awarded $580K for DUI checkpoints and road safety programs
SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “The safety of our motorists and pedestrians in our community is a high priority,” Santa Ana...
localocnews.com
Meet the Candidates: Final Council Election Q&A
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tourney tips off Nov. 14 at Santa Ana High School
Santa Ana High School will be the site of the annual Luis Macias Tournament. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). The annual Luis Macias Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament will feature 12 teams competing from Nov. 14-19 at Santa Ana High School, according to Saints first-year head coach Zach Johnson.
Comments / 0