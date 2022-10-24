ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood sign gets makeover for 100th anniversary

LOS ANGELES — Painting on the job, just a typical Tuesday for Jesus Pelayo. But this job is anything but typical. Pelayo has lived in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and has been painting for the last eight. It was all office buildings and rooftops — until he got a call one day about his next project: painting the Hollywood Sign.
Kevin Nealon takes celebrity guests hiking on LA trails

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon is known for his roles in “Happy Gilmore,” “Weeds,” and of course, “Saturday Night Live.” Now, Nealon is working on a digital series, taking his famous friends hiking on LA trails. Kevin Nealon joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about “Hiking with Kevin.”
