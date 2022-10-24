Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Black pastors demand meeting with sheriff over sergeant's tweets
A group of Jacksonville clergy are demanding that the Sheriff’s Office take action against the sergeant who apparently posted disparaging social media comments about people in the Black and LBGTQ communities. As they spoke out against the sergeant's Twitter statements in front of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday,...
Florida family scammed by fake real estate deal in Jacksonville
A fake real estate agent scammed a Port Charlotte family into leasing a Northwest Jacksonville home that it had no legal right to rent. Now Lori Beth Hyman and her family are desperately seeking someplace to live as they face eviction from the neat white one-story home they had only been living in when the legitimate Realtor said they had to get out, according to WJCT news partner News4Jax.
Abortion and the election; Jax by Jax Literary Arts Festival; suicide among first responders; best Jax events
Early voting is already underway here in Florida and across the country. And after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed reproductive rights for women, new polling shows a huge gender gap on the abortion issue as voters head to the polls. What effect will Roe v. Wade...
People trust Jacksonville nonprofits; less faith in government
The nonprofit sector is the third most trusted institution in the Jacksonville area, just behind individual volunteers and the military, according to a recent poll commissioned for the 20th anniversary of the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida. About 67% of the 1,023 people surveyed in seven counties trusted nonprofits "a...
Nassau jailer fired and charged with beating inmate
A corrections officer in Nassau County has been fired and charged with battery after an inmate was beaten, pepper-sprayed and shot with a taser. Joshwa Edsall acted after an inmate demanded a private cell and caused a disturbance. Edsall used pepper spray on his face and threw the inmate into a concrete wall when he turned to wipe away the spray, the Sheriff's Office said.
JSO investigates reports of sergeant's racist social media posts
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation into a sergeant accused of posting racist messages on social media. Internal Affairs investigators are "currently in the midst of an active administrative investigation related to multiple reports of an employee allegedly posting disparaging material on a personal social media account," Sheriff Pat Ivey said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic Beach bans smoking at beach and parks
In Atlantic Beach, it's now illegal to use the beach as a giant ashtray. Citing health and environmental concerns, the City Commission this week unanimously passed a ban on smoking cigarettes in public parks, on the beach and at beach accesses. Atlantic Beach was able to make the move after...
How Jacksonville faded as a banking headquarters
Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. But since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have closed.
Pastor calls for investigation of cop's racially oriented tweets
A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with JSO Gang Unit Sgt. Douglas Howell says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana abuse...
Duval Schools did better than most during pandemic
Duval County students’ fourth-grade test scores fell for both math and reading as part of a national slide blamed on interruptions of in-person schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Education Department showed. Eighth-grade math performance also dropped while reading improved minutely, essentially holding...
Amazon developer explores Craig Airport land for delivery center
An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
'The U.S. and the Holocaust'; First Coast Success; Symphony in 60; 'Play All Night!'
We spoke with filmmaker Lynn Novick about the PBS presentation "The U.S. and the Holocaust." She’s in town for an event hosted by The World Affairs Council of Jacksonville this evening. John Aloszka, director of membership and communications with the council, joined us as well. First Coast Success. For...
Van Gogh exhibit extended through Feb. 26
If you're still hoping to see the Van Gogh immersive experience, you'll be happy to know it's going to stick around Jacksonville through February. The intensely popular exhibit opened in September at the newly named NoCo Center, short for "North Core." The space is the former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville’s main auditorium at 712 N. Hogan St.
