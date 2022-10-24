ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Island, SC

James Island neighbors looking for solutions to speeding problems

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5Tq9_0ikzbA8b00

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars can drive up to twice the posted speed limit on Clearview Drive on James Island according to neighbors who are seeing speeding happen too much in their neighborhood.

Neighbors agree that there’s a problem and want to find a solution.

“Cars speeding in and out going in excess of the 25 mile per hour speed limit,” said Ryan Wynkoop, who lives in the area.

“On Clearview (Drive) maybe around the end of the day they go fast. There are some traffic problems,” said another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Stop signs, speed bumps and an increased police presence are some of the solutions being discussed in the community.

“We’d like to see more traffic safety measures,” said Wynkoop.

“Maybe more policeman policing around the short period of time when people come into the neighborhood from school and work,” said the anonymous neighbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu8Lz_0ikzbA8b00

Wynkoop had filed a request to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to install a three-way stop at the intersection of Clearview Drive and Tennent Street months ago. He thought the work was completed on Friday when two stop signs appeared at the intersection to make it a three-way stop.

“I saw that happened and assumed that the state had finally come out and put things in. I was thrilled about it,” said Wynkoop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpTs9_0ikzbA8b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ljPb_0ikzbA8b00
Before and after the stop signs were placed at the intersection.

But, a complaint was lodged from neighbors with the Town of James Island about illegally installed stop signs at the intersection.

“The Town contacted SCDOT, who explained that they had not authorized or installed new stop signs. A Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he had been patrolling the neighborhood on Thursday night, and the signs were not there. Town public works and code enforcement officials removed the stop signs,” said James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey.

SCDOT says that the work order number provided to News 2 from Wynkoop about the three-way stop showed up in their system as an old request from February that was completed.

“The order was to clean and straighten the existing signs and re-bolt them if needed. SCDOT did not install any stops signs or make any changes at that intersection on Thursday October 20, 2022,” said Pete Poore, the Director of Communications for SCDOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl77t_0ikzbA8b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uRXb_0ikzbA8b00
Blacked out white lines and filled in dirt from when the Town of James Island took out the signs.

Wynkoop and his neighbors are looking for answers about how to keep their neighborhood safe.

“I need somebody to step up and take ownership of this issue and work with the residents to really listen to us and respond and put in place what we think is a reasonable traffic safety measure,” said Wynkoop.

Some neighbors believe a community member put the stop signs there themselves. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the illegal placement of the signs according to the Town of James Island.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]
WCBD Count on 2

Record fish caught in South Carolina

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

When will trick-or-treating take place in my neighborhood?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Little ghosts, goblins, and an assortment of superheroes will soon hit the streets in search of candy. But with Halloween falling on a weekday – Monday – one popular question seen on Facebook community groups and in the Nextdoor app is: when will trick-or-treating take place? The answer is simple – […]
live5news.com

THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
ALABAMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy