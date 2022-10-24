Theatre in the Round Debuts Stage Adaptation of Agatha Christie's First Novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles

Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Antosca Doesn’t Want You to Call ‘A Friend of the Family’ a True Crime Series: This Was Not ‘Exploitative’
After creating Emmy-winning series “The Act,” this year’s “Candy,” and now “A Friend of the Family,” it’s easy to label Nick Antosca the highbrow king of true crime streaming series. Yet the acclaimed showrunner quickly corrected labeling “A Friend of the Family” as part of the trendy true crime genre. “I don’t think the stories that I like to do are true crime,” Antosca exclusively told IndieWire. “I think of them in terms of human stories and psychological horror stories, so I don’t see it as ‘What’s the next true crime story that we can tell?'” “A Friend of the Family” centers on...
Andrew Schulz & ‘Do Revenge’s Rachel Matthews Among Six New Additions To Gulfstream’s Rom-Com ’Upgraded’
EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Head (Ted Lasso), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Rachel Matthews (Do Revenge), Andrew Schulz (White Men Can’t Jump), Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!) and Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld) have signed on for roles in the romantic comedy Upgraded, which Carlson Young is directing for Gulfstream Pictures, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Tempo Productions. The actors join an ensemble which also includes Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin, as previously announced. The upcoming film follows Ana (Mendes), an aspiring art trainee attempting the impossible by trying to follow a dream while making ends meet. When Ana is shown a vote of confidence...
Comments / 0