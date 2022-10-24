Theatre in the Round Debuts Stage Adaptation of Agatha Christie's First Novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles

After creating Emmy-winning series “The Act,” this year’s “Candy,” and now “A Friend of the Family,” it’s easy to label Nick Antosca the highbrow king of true crime streaming series. Yet the acclaimed showrunner quickly corrected labeling “A Friend of the Family” as part of the trendy true crime genre. “I don’t think the stories that I like to do are true crime,” Antosca exclusively told IndieWire. “I think of them in terms of human stories and psychological horror stories, so I don’t see it as ‘What’s the next true crime story that we can tell?'” “A Friend of the Family” centers on...

