Halle Bailey Sparkles in Georges Hobeika Dress With Dramatic Plunging Neckline at Wearable Art Gala

Halle Bailey arrived on the red carpet for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar Hotel on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, in a striking black dress from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey wore a long-sleeve column dress with a plunging oversize keyhole neckline. The dress revealed the shoulders at the neckline with a crisscross strap around the neck. Crystal embellishments adorned the shoulders and keyhole center.

Halle Bailey and rapper and YouTuber DDG attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings from JustDesi and the High Disco ring from Fernando Jorge .

The actress and singer worked with stylist Nichole Goodman to create her look. Goodman has also worked as an assistant to Beyoncé’s stylist KJ Moody, who helped create some of her looks at “Renaissance” promotional events.

Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey went for a natural beauty look, including a nude lip a touch of eye shadow and mascara. She had her hair done in box braids that flowed down her back.

Bailey is gearing up to promote her May 2023 film, the live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” where she has the lead role of Ariel.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and The Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. The event raises funds for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, founded in 2017 by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather and mother.