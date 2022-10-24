ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Halle Bailey Sparkles in Georges Hobeika Dress With Dramatic Plunging Neckline at Wearable Art Gala

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPJ7W_0ikzaiqY00

Halle Bailey arrived on the red carpet for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar Hotel on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, in a striking black dress from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2022 couture collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzLaI_0ikzaiqY00
Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey wore a long-sleeve column dress with a plunging oversize keyhole neckline. The dress revealed the shoulders at the neckline with a crisscross strap around the neck. Crystal embellishments adorned the shoulders and keyhole center.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwRDu_0ikzaiqY00
Halle Bailey and rapper and YouTuber DDG attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings from JustDesi and the High Disco ring from Fernando Jorge .

The actress and singer worked with stylist Nichole Goodman to create her look. Goodman has also worked as an assistant to Beyoncé’s stylist KJ Moody, who helped create some of her looks at “Renaissance” promotional events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X9Bd_0ikzaiqY00
Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

Bailey went for a natural beauty look, including a nude lip a touch of eye shadow and mascara. She had her hair done in box braids that flowed down her back.

Bailey is gearing up to promote her May 2023 film, the live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” where she has the lead role of Ariel.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and The Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. The event raises funds for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, founded in 2017 by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather and mother.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Gal Gadot Channels Her Animal Instinct in Zebra-print Michael Kors Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Gal Gadot arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday wearing a zebra-print viscose sheath dress from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line. The collection took inspiration from the ‘70s when Rudi Gernreich, Halston and Stephen Burrows were at the pinnacle of New York’s fashion scene.More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Gadot accessorized the look with strappy sandals, a simple black Tyler Ellis clutch and a pair of diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. Gadot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Stripes in Billowing Carolina Herrera Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striped dress. To celebrate the anniversary, the Goop founder wore a Carolina Herrera dress with a billowing train. The details included a one-sleeve silhouette with a fabric flower accent on the shoulder, a side cutout baring Paltrow’s midriff and a thigh-high slit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tessa Thompson Embraces Oversize Suiting for Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide Launch Celebration

Tessa Thompson arrived at the debut of the Neiman Marcus holiday campaign and Fantasy Gifts unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, with her striking spin on oversize suiting. The actress, who served as the evening’s host, wore an all-black ensemble, including a double-breasted blazer that she wore open and a pair of flare-leg pants. Underneath the blazer, she wore a bralette. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsDiwali in New York PartyCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Thompson accessorized with a sparkling silver sequin bag, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Neiman Marcus Takes the Wraps Off Its Holiday 2022 Campaign and Fantasy Gifts

Christmas came early to Hollywood this year. Santa Claus was greeting guests at the door of the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California, and dozens of Christmas trees, adorned with bright white lights and off-white Christmas decorations, were up and down the hallways of the famed location on Sunset Boulevard.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event On Tuesday evening, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus held its annual party to unveil the holiday 2022 campaign, called Make the Moment, and its 2022 Christmas book. In the spotlight were the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
grimygoods.com

Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023

It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

True Religion Partners With the Fashion Scholarship Fund to Help a Los Angeles Student

True Religion, the 20-year-old Los Angeles, California, creator of fashion-forward blue jeans and sportswear, is joining forces with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to provide one L.A. student from an underrepresented community the means to pursue a fashion career. This is the first year that True Religion has partnered with FSF to create the True Religion x FSF Community College Bridge Scholarship.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene True Religion will be working with El Camino College, a two-year community college located in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy