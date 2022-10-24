ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call

This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
SheKnows

Reddit Is Calling This Grandson Entitled For Refusing To Give Up His Bed for His 83-Year-Old Grandma

Remember that scene in Christmas Vacation where the Griswolds’ extended family comes to stay for the holidays and Rusty has to give up his room so his grandparents have a place to sleep? That’s the premise of this Reddit mom’s AITA post, except her son isn’t being quite as cooperative as Rusty — or anywhere close to it. The frustrated mother gives some context for her situation, sharing that she and her husband bought a 3-bedroom house a few years ago. They of course took the master bedroom, and they devised a deal for their two children for the remaining two...
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
pethelpful.com

Video of a Pomeranian Deflating While Getting Groomed Is a Must-Watch

All dogs are beautiful dogs! All dog lovers can agree with this statement. However, any dog lover of certain long haired breeds of dogs can also agree with this statement: long haired dogs look totally goofy when they are soaking wet. It's like you have this beautiful fluffy dog and you get them wet and they suddenly turn into this scrawny drowned rat.
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony

Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Puppy's Reaction to Picking Up 'His Girls' From School Is the Sweetest

Most kids look forward to the end of the school day because they are able to go home, have a snack, and play with their friends and siblings. There's one puppy who looks forward to the end of each school day as well because that means it's time for a special reunion with his favorite people.
intheknow.com

Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
pethelpful.com

Dog Uses the Toilet Just Like a Human in Video That's Hard to Believe

Some dogs' talents are so amazing that they're nearly unbelievable, including this Belgian Malinois' ability to use the toilet. We know what you're thinking-- "all dogs know how to go to the bathroom," but can your pup truly use the toilet? This dog can!. When you see this impressive skill,...
