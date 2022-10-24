Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail
Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.
Former Metro officer Andrew Delke released from jail
Andrew Delke took a plea deal in July of 2021 after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick during a chase in North Nashville.
3 arrested after allegedly torturing man at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
WSMV
Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene. A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding...
fox17.com
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
WBIR
Tennessee gubernatorial candidate arrested for interfering with voters in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who is running as an independent candidate for Tennessee Governor was arrested Monday for harassing voters at the Hamilton County Election Commission. According to the affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, WBIR's sister station in Chattanooga, Charles Morgan was screaming about politics, cursing...
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
WSMV
‘You are going to suffer,’ Bellevue standoff subject threatens Nashville attorneys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Affidavits show an hours-long police standoff in Bellevue last week stems from harassing text messages Nashville attorneys received from the man wanted by police. Metro Nashville Police Department investigators with the District Attorney’s Office were attempting to serve two arrest warrants for Zachary Johnson on Thursday...
‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence
Jerrilyn Collier lost not just one, but both of her sons, Reginald and Avery, to gun violence 10 years apart.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
WSMV
Video shows burglars attempting to enter house
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
