Nashville, TN

WJHL

How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K

Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
FAIRVIEW, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

