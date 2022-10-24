ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting on US-35

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7U7R_0ikzaWCi00

RIVERSIDE — Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Shauna Cameron was the ex-girlfriend of Jamar Hayes. Hayes was the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in. The story has been changed to reflect this.

A grand jury has indicted the suspect in a deadly mother’s day shooting.

Jamar Hayes, 26, is facing charges related to the shooting death of 32-year-old Shauna Cameron, according to a release.

On May 8, officers were called to Miami Valley Hospital in regard to a shooting victim. The victim, identified as Cameron, later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened on US-35 near Woodman Drive when the car Cameron was in was shot at by an occupant in another car.

Hayes is alleged to be the shooter and occupant of that car. He is said to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in.

Hayes was on run the until just over two weeks ago when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Dayton.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hayes on:

  • Two counts of Murder
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault
  • One County of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Hayes is currently being held on a $2.5 million bond at Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Former Yellow Springs physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a grand jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy