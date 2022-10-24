Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting on US-35

RIVERSIDE — Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Shauna Cameron was the ex-girlfriend of Jamar Hayes. Hayes was the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in. The story has been changed to reflect this.

A grand jury has indicted the suspect in a deadly mother’s day shooting.

Jamar Hayes, 26, is facing charges related to the shooting death of 32-year-old Shauna Cameron, according to a release.

On May 8, officers were called to Miami Valley Hospital in regard to a shooting victim. The victim, identified as Cameron, later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police determined the shooting happened on US-35 near Woodman Drive when the car Cameron was in was shot at by an occupant in another car.

Hayes is alleged to be the shooter and occupant of that car. He is said to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in.

Hayes was on run the until just over two weeks ago when U.S. Marshals arrested him in Dayton.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hayes on:

Two counts of Murder

Four counts of Felonious Assault

One County of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Hayes is currently being held on a $2.5 million bond at Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27.

