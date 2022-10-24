ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Parrish
3d ago

Then the office of aging really doesn’t know what they’re going on about. As my daddy once so succinctly put it, ‘It just gets worse, and worse, and worse-till one day, you just DIE!’ Well put, daddy, well put.😂

Tennessee Tribune

New Directions Holds Giveaway and Vaccine Drive

KNOXVILLE, TN — The news was quietly released into the community — for the first time in 29 years, the free flu shot Saturday that many in the economically disadvantaged communities of color and elderly depend on, was no longer going to be held. For the 2023 winter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT’s Boyd Center Director talks inflation as Halloween nears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Money Talks, the Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research with the University of Tennessee, Don Bruce, weighed in on the economy in terms of inflation with Halloween just around the corner. What’s the latest on inflation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Poultry company aims to create 218 jobs in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — State and local leaders say there’s good news for people in Campbell County looking for work as “one of the nation’s largest poultry processing plants” settles in Caryville. It’s been over four months since the chicken processing plant known as “George’s Prepared Foods” shuttered its doors. That plant is now […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Balanced paws helps your furry friend find balance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Balanced Paws K9 Training, specialists utilize behaviorist methods to train your pet in such a way that it becomes habit creating lifelong companionship based in mutual respect. At Balanced Paws K9 Training, the team takes great pride in their success rate overcoming many common...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lomax Jr. named as CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Thursday it had selected its new president and chief executive officer whom will start his new role in December. Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be the CEO of the nonprofit civil rights, economic development and social service organization. Lomax...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Having trouble sleeping? Here's what you can do

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Millions of Americans struggle with sleeping every day. According to the CDC, more than a third of adults are sleeping less than the recommended hours. Not getting an adequate amount of sleep could affect your health. Here are some ways you can implement a sleep-care routine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN

