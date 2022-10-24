Read full article on original website
Kate Parrish
3d ago
Then the office of aging really doesn’t know what they’re going on about. As my daddy once so succinctly put it, ‘It just gets worse, and worse, and worse-till one day, you just DIE!’ Well put, daddy, well put.😂
Tennessee Tribune
New Directions Holds Giveaway and Vaccine Drive
KNOXVILLE, TN — The news was quietly released into the community — for the first time in 29 years, the free flu shot Saturday that many in the economically disadvantaged communities of color and elderly depend on, was no longer going to be held. For the 2023 winter...
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Jewish Knox Co. couple denied by foster care agency argues in appeal they can fairly sue for religious discrimination
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish couple in Knox County who was denied by a Methodist foster care agency is arguing they can fairly sue for religious discrimination in an appeal over a previous court decision that considered the matter closed. The previous lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that...
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WATE
UT’s Boyd Center Director talks inflation as Halloween nears
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Money Talks, the Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research with the University of Tennessee, Don Bruce, weighed in on the economy in terms of inflation with Halloween just around the corner. What’s the latest on inflation...
WATE
Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
Poultry company aims to create 218 jobs in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — State and local leaders say there’s good news for people in Campbell County looking for work as “one of the nation’s largest poultry processing plants” settles in Caryville. It’s been over four months since the chicken processing plant known as “George’s Prepared Foods” shuttered its doors. That plant is now […]
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
Affordable home neighborhood opens in Dandridge
A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.
WATE
Balanced paws helps your furry friend find balance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Balanced Paws K9 Training, specialists utilize behaviorist methods to train your pet in such a way that it becomes habit creating lifelong companionship based in mutual respect. At Balanced Paws K9 Training, the team takes great pride in their success rate overcoming many common...
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
WATE
Local weight loss doctor is challenging you this fall
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Just because it is sweater weather doesn’t mean we should start neglecting our weight wellness. Diet and exercise work for many, but others might have a hard time staying on track, especially with an upcoming holiday season. Dr. Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is here to help you achieve your goals while also indulging in the foods you like.
wvlt.tv
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wounded veterans can get trained service dogs through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an accredited Assistance Dogs International non-profit organization. The organization is so important for helping wounded veterans and people with disabilities, Chairman at SMSD Mike Kitchens said. “We select good dogs, we give them proper...
WATE
Lomax Jr. named as CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Thursday it had selected its new president and chief executive officer whom will start his new role in December. Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be the CEO of the nonprofit civil rights, economic development and social service organization. Lomax...
Having trouble sleeping? Here's what you can do
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Millions of Americans struggle with sleeping every day. According to the CDC, more than a third of adults are sleeping less than the recommended hours. Not getting an adequate amount of sleep could affect your health. Here are some ways you can implement a sleep-care routine.
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
