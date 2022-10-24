ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for a safe Halloween

By Sarah Gray Barr, Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – With Halloween next Monday, officials at the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are reminding folks to stay safe during the holiday.

Checking candy before eating, planning a trick-or-treat route and adding reflective tape to costumes are just a couple of ways parents can look out for their kids.

“People do know that it’s Halloween, they do know that kids are going to be out and about. Our parents are serious about looking after their kids and their safety, and so it’s just … these things are just reminders to be doing the things that most of us know to do anyway … but little reminders don’t hurt,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Buck also says drivers should use extra caution and watch for children darting across roadways.

For older children with phones, make sure their devices are fully charged and turn on mobile tracking applications like “Life 360” or “Find My Friends” to safely track their location.

