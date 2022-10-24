Georgia Southern loses WR Amare Jones for the season with internal injury

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones will have to miss the rest of the season with what’s being described as an “internal injury” by the university athletic department.

Jones, a fifth-year wide receiver, was having his best season yet, with 35 receptions for 483 yards and six touchdowns. He was a major contributor to Georgia Southern’s 28-23 win against Old Dominion, hauling in five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Originally from Frisco, Texas, Jones came to the Eagles from Tulane University as a transfer prior to the 2021 season. He was originally a running back, but switched positions to wide receiver last year.

Jones posted the above photo on his Instagram page Monday afternoon. “Man, its been a hell (sic) of a ride,” the caption reads in part. “Hate that it had to come to an end like this.”

Georgia Southern is 5-3 on the year and 2-2 in conference play. The Eagles are off this Saturday; their next game is against South Alabama on Nov. 5.