Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG, leaders from 11 other states oppose CDC COVID vaccine proposals

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oo0RX_0ikzZpJQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined attorney generals from 11 other states as they call on the CDC to keep COVID-19 vaccinations optional for children.

O’Connor and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry co-authored the letter directed to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, asking to not include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations.

“Forcing children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is wrong,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “We know there are many parents who demanded exemptions to the vaccine requirements. You cannot lock the school door to children when the science is not clear on the efficacy of the vaccine. Parents are entrusted with the healthcare decisions for their children. This is a parent’s choice, not the choice of unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C.”

The letter claims that the COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life threating illnesses.

“Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the this “vaccine” and its lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents,” continued the attorneys general.

The attorney generals of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah all collaborated for the letter.

