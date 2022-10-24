Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs.
“I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state funding to make this happen,” Burns said. “If I can help save local governments money, then I’m saving local taxpayers money too – a win-win in my book.”
The grants awarded included:
- Brownstown Borough: $23,000 grant to replace 44 streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs.
- Westmont Borough: $100,000 grant to purchase a new dump truck with a plow and other attachments
Brownstown Borough said in a Facebook post the new LED streetlights will save the borough an estimated $2,000 to $3,000 per year in energy costs, a "gift that will keep on giving!"
