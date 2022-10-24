Effective: 2022-10-28 06:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn Locally Dense Fog Into Friday Morning Areas of fog will continue to develop into early Friday morning. Localized visibility may fall to below one mile at times, with some locations briefly experiencing visibility less than one quarter of a mile. Visibilities are expected to improve by 9am.

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO