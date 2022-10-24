Scores of community members gathered at Elings Park on Sunday for Bread & Roses, an event by The FUND for Santa Barbara. The event is meant to bring people together to celebrate the work and spirit of the Central Coast's progressive community. The term "Bread and Roses" has its roots in a early 1900s labor strike and has since been used as a slogan for other movements where bread represents a living wage and roses refers to a worker's desire for respect. The FUND for Santa Barbara embodies this ideology by supporting grassroots activists and community organizations working for social, economic, environmental, and political change.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO