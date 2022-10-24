Read full article on original website
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria Shooting
The victim was identified as Adelberto Moises Gabino, 33 years old and a resident of Santa Maria. Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case and no suspects have been arrested. The case remains an active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information...
Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal 154 Crash
A fatal vehicle crash on Highway 154 Thursday afternoon may have been caused by a medical event, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD). A Chevy pickup truck was driving west on Highway 154, just east of Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley, when it went off the roadway and overturned.
Suspect Arrested for Burglarizing State Street CVS
Santa Barbara Police have arrested a 32-year-old man they believe is responsible for the burglary at the CVS Pharmacy on State Street, reported below. The suspect was located and arrested in the 500 block of E. Arrellaga Street around 11:30 a.m. He was transported to the Santa Barbara Jail on commercial burglary and vandalism charges and is being held on a $20,000 bail.
Santa Maria Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Shooting
Two Santa Maria schools were placed on lockdown Monday due to a nearby shooting. At 12:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of North Thornburg. El Camino Junior High and Robert Bruce Elementary schools were placed under lockdown shortly after the incident. Building...
Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Pass Forged Checks
After an hour-long search, deputies arrested two Santa Maria men for several felony charges stemming from their attempt to defraud a bank. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100-block of E. Clark Avenue for a report of a suspect attempting to cash a forged check. Bank employees provided a great amount detail of the suspect to Sheriff’s dispatch while deputies responded to the area.
Lake Los Carneros Footbridge Replacement and Design Process Underway
The City of Goleta is looking at options for the removal of the treasured Lake Los Carneros Footbridge. This popular, scenic bridge has been closed for more than a year due to significant rot of the wooden structure. The 30 plus year old bridge has provided countless visitors an up-close and personal look at the wetland habitats and wildlife at Lake Los Carneros. The City knows the community is eager to see a functioning bridge at this important recreation spot.
Best Cakes in Town?
Who has the best cakes in the area. I want to get a birthday cake for my wife. Not in town, but Bodega Bakery in Buellton. ralphs. go spend about $10 on the box and ingredients and whip one up. ZeroHawk. 1. Oct 27, 2022 09:10 AM. 6 lazy people...
Bread & Roses: Community Celebration of The FUND for Santa Barbara
Scores of community members gathered at Elings Park on Sunday for Bread & Roses, an event by The FUND for Santa Barbara. The event is meant to bring people together to celebrate the work and spirit of the Central Coast's progressive community. The term "Bread and Roses" has its roots in a early 1900s labor strike and has since been used as a slogan for other movements where bread represents a living wage and roses refers to a worker's desire for respect. The FUND for Santa Barbara embodies this ideology by supporting grassroots activists and community organizations working for social, economic, environmental, and political change.
UCSB Library to Archive Local Latinx Communities
Those old photo albums in the living room and that cardboard box of home movies in the garage are more than just records of memorable life events — they’re histories of families, neighborhoods and communities. A new project spearheaded by the Special Research Collections at UC Santa Barbara...
Randall Road Ribbon Cutting During Flood Preparedness Week
On Monday, October 24, government officials, staff, contractors, and community partners celebrated the completion of the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito. This project dates back to the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow when community members expressed support for a new debris basin. The project was approved in August 2020, and construction on the $21.3 million project – the largest debris basin in Montecito, began in May 2021.
