Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs nixes 6-week dog park closure after residents complain

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Palm Springs dog owners won't have to find a new place for their furry friends to play for six weeks this fall after all.

The city announced Monday that a six-week closure of the city-run dog park adjacent to city hall will not proceed as planned after the city received complaints about the closure from residents, according to a press release.

The city first announced on Oct. 10 that the David H. Ready Dog Park would be closing from Oct. 28 to Dec. 12 to allow the city to conduct annual reseeding and maintenance work.

However, the city says it is putting the kibosh on that plan after community members met with parks and recreation department staff and asked the city to cancel the reseeding. They requested that the city explore ground cover alternatives that would reduce the amount of time needed for reseeding.

The city says it is now doing just that, although no alternative has been decided on. That means the dog park will continue to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“We are listening to our community and keeping the park open rather than overseeding this year while we look into other maintenance options,” said Yvonne Wise, the City’s Director of Parks and Recreation.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

