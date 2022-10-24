Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident
NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services
The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.
FBI Helps Nab Philly Carjacking Suspect In Chester County
A Philadelphia man is in jail after authorities said he hijacked a car from a Chester County shopping plaza last month. Siheem Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a Sept. 19 carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center in Tredyffrin Township, police said in a press release.
Charges: Correctional officer in Newark, NJ smuggled ‘suspected tobacco’ to inmate
NEWARK — A senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison has been arrested and charged with bribery and conspiracy. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Christopher Smoaks received payment from an inmate's relative in exchange for smuggling "suspected tobacco" to the inmate on Oct. 16. Smoaks...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
Bodycam shows Keyport cop did nothing wrong in shooting dog (Opinion)
It turns out the public not only unfairly judges police officers when it comes to shootings. It even does it when the shooting victim is just a dog. When it was announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office that a Keyport law enforcement officer responding to an emergency call about an aggressive dog shot the animal, the story was pretty straightforward.
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery
A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack
Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
