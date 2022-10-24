ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident

NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monroe, NJ fire chief charged with theft of funds, services

The treasurer and fire chief in one of Monroe Township's fire districts has been charged with theft after a review of some invoices found discrepancies. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said fire commissioners in the township's fire district #2 found taxes paid on items that are tax-exempt. An internal investigation found district chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg was using district funds to buy personal items.
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
Bodycam shows Keyport cop did nothing wrong in shooting dog (Opinion)

It turns out the public not only unfairly judges police officers when it comes to shootings. It even does it when the shooting victim is just a dog. When it was announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office that a Keyport law enforcement officer responding to an emergency call about an aggressive dog shot the animal, the story was pretty straightforward.
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
