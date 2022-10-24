ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Challenge Star Says He Hope To Wrestle For WWE In 2023

A member of The Challenge cast has his eyes on WWE. During his interview with Wrestling Inc., Mark Long discussed his interest in WWE. Check out his comments below. On an invitation from NXT Head Writer Johnny Russo:. “And now that I live in Orlando, the [Performance Center] is right...
Deonna Purrazzo Sounds Off On History Behind Her Runs With IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref'in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about her history with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she...
Kevin Owens Shares His Thoughts On Recent Changes In WWE

During his recent chat with The Happy Hour, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on the recent changes in WWE. Owens also discussed his work as a heel, and more. Check out the highlights below. On performing as a heel:. “I mean,...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances

Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)

-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
WWE News: Kane's Strangest Matches, "Unknown Caller" Calls NXT (Video)

-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Check out the video below, which is described as follows:. Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an "unknown caller" shared a mysterious...
Serena Deeb Speaks Highly Of Cody Rhodes, Talks Coaching Less & Wrestling More

Serena Deeb recently spoke with The Flagship for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about coaching less due to her increased wrestling schedule, as well as some high praise for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Featured below are some of...
IMPACT! Wrestling on AXS TV Report (10/27/22)

The show opened with clips of everything that led to tonight on the road to the Overdrive PPV next month. Backstage, The Kingdom confronted Scott D'Amore. They said Maria's hurt and Vincent is in the hospital and they've lost the title. Matt Taven said they are ready to burn this place to the town. Scott said he's sorry that Maria is hurt and Vincent is in the hospital. He said they think he never wanted them here but they are world class athletes who just need to grow up a little. He wants to have common ground. He says they don't want to be in this situation again and he hears them loud and clear. Taven said if they shake hands, it's water under the bridge. Scott shakes his hand and says it will never happen again, because they are fired. The end of the Kingdom in Impact.
Roxanne Perez Describes Her Working Relationship With WWE Legend Shawn Michaels

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During her appearance on the popular program, the women's wrestling star spoke about working with Shawn Michaels behind-the-scenes in WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Jim Ross Reveals He Has No Cancer, He Is Alive And Life Is Good

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he no longer has cancer and that he is alive and life is good. The AEW announcer also talked about how he will be starting some treatment by next week and how he is blessed and better than he previously was.
CJ "Lana" Perry Talks About How Miro Is Being Booked In AEW

What does CJ "Lana" Perry think of the way Miro has been booked in AEW?. The former WWE performer spoke about this during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview where she spoke about both of their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below is an excerpt...
William Regal Talks Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t

Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as meeting Sasha Banks for the first time in Boston when she was still 18 or 19. William Regal said:. “When I first...
KiLynn King Talks NWA Not Running An Empowerrr Event This Year, Tony Khan Paying Attention

Pro wrestling star KiLynn King, who has competed in companies such as AEW and the NWA, recently spoke with Andrew Thompson from PostWrestling on a variety of topics, including NWA not having an Empowerrr Event this year and how you want to make sure that every booking for an event like that matters so it is only a matter of finding what works and what makes sense before putting up an event like that once again.
Jim Ross Says He Wants To Help Build AEW Rampage

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as being glad Tony Khan put him on AEW Rampage because he wants to help build the brand. Jim Ross said:. “We’re trying real hard...
Booker T On Making Mistakes At The NXT Announce Desk, Working With Shawn Michaels

How does Shawn Michaels handle the NXT comentary team?. Who better to ask than current NXT commetator and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T?. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T shared insight intothe way Michaels oversees the NXT announce team. Check out the highlights below.

