Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
WISH-TV
How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB
Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
‘Disappointed’ Matt Ryan ready to accept Colts’ backup role
Matt Ryan is a backup quarterback for the first time in his 15-season NFL career and it isn’t a tag
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
5 Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Commanders
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Indianapolis Colts Week 8 bold predictions. The Colts will return home to host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. After winning two games in a row, Indianapolis was then met with a loss in Week...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Sam Ehlinger QB1: What It Means for the Colts’ Present and Future
With the shocking move at quarterback this week, the Colts find themselves at a major crossroads not only at QB but other prominent positions in the organization.
NBC Miami
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History
Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
NBC Miami
What Is the Most Unbreakable Record in Sports?
What is the most unbreakable record in sports? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
FOX Sports
New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage. The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. And like any young actor thrust into the spotlight, Ehlinger is eager, excited and, yes, even anxious.
