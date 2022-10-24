ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB

Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
NBC Miami

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History

Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
NBC Miami

What Is the Most Unbreakable Record in Sports?

What is the most unbreakable record in sports? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
FOX Sports

New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage. The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. And like any young actor thrust into the spotlight, Ehlinger is eager, excited and, yes, even anxious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

