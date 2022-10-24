ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KQED

Once Booming, Where Are the Blues in San Francisco Now?

No take on San Francisco is more clichéd than proclaiming that the year of one’s arrival was a golden age from which the city has steadily descended, shedding its luster with each passing season. And when it comes to the city’s blues scene, one can make a righteous case for any decade in the latter half of the 20th century as a high-water mark.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets

Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nobhillgazette.com

San Francisco Fall Show 40th Jubilee Fete

The color scheme for the 40th anniversary of the vaunted San Francisco Fall Show at Festival Pavilion in Fort Mason Center was a vibrant ruby red. But thanks to stellar show chair Suzanne Tucker, the October 12 preview celebration, benefiting the equally esteemed Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, was a solid-gold hit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area company joins Ye backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s a Big Dia de Los Muertos Party Going Down in the Outer Sunset — And Everyone’s Invited

Nomar Ramirez, the owner and operator of Indigenous Mexican pop-up Molcaxitl, is working with the Outer Sunset Mercantile to throw a tremendous Dia de Los Muertos party at 37th and Ortega avenues. The free-to-attend event on November 1 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is a riff on the To Be Latino series Ramirez piloted with the farmers market in 2020. This’ll be the second Dia de Los Muertos event Ramirez and the group have put on, and he says if it’s anything like last year’s it should be quite the party. “It was a surprisingly good turnout,” Ramirez says. “We were worried nobody would come, but all the vendors sold out within the first hour. Then, for three hours after that, Molcaxitl had the full line.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF’s Festival Of Light Returns In November With 62 Glowing Installations

Starting at dusk on November 9th, dozens of glowing light art sculptures will flicker into view around San Francisco’s cityscape. This is the 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light, an SF tradition that has brought us some of the most beloved public art in the city. Get ready to enjoy a total of 62 glowing light installations throughout San Francisco, including both never-before-seen temporary displays and permanent sculptures that we all know and love. See the complete list of all 62 light art installations here. And see an interactive map showing this year’s light art installations here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday

Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs

It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy