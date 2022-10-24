Nomar Ramirez, the owner and operator of Indigenous Mexican pop-up Molcaxitl, is working with the Outer Sunset Mercantile to throw a tremendous Dia de Los Muertos party at 37th and Ortega avenues. The free-to-attend event on November 1 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is a riff on the To Be Latino series Ramirez piloted with the farmers market in 2020. This’ll be the second Dia de Los Muertos event Ramirez and the group have put on, and he says if it’s anything like last year’s it should be quite the party. “It was a surprisingly good turnout,” Ramirez says. “We were worried nobody would come, but all the vendors sold out within the first hour. Then, for three hours after that, Molcaxitl had the full line.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO