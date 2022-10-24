Read full article on original website
Wet weekend in SW La.’s forecast
Showers and storms are expected going into Friday night before decreasing through the day Saturday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather — wind, hail and possibly an isolated tornado — and excessive rainfall Friday into early Saturday, said Montra Lockwood of the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
National test scores see big drop after COVID, but La. reports improvements
Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley has released the state’s scores in the National Assessment of Education Progress results. NAEP, or the Nation’s Report Card, conducts biennial reading and math assessments for fourth- and eighth-graders. Brumley said this is the largest nationally representative and continuing assessment of students’ reading and math skills nationwide.
Early voting begins today in Nov. 8 primary election
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today and continues through Nov. 1 — excluding Sunday, Oct. 30 — from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Residents who want to vote early may do so in person at...
