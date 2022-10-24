Read full article on original website
Academics at Hope as a Business and Communication Major
I vividly remember how nervous I was about college classes as a high school student. I tend to be a perfectionist so I was concerned with not succeeding academically at Hope College when I had made my decision to attend. Thankfully, my high school prepared me extremely well, and the deeper I got into my major the more I became interested in the subject matter, which made papers and studying a lot more enjoyable.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Hope College Great Performance Series Continues with Busch Piano Trio on Nov. 10
The Hope College Great Performance Series will continue its 2022-23 season with the Amsterdam-based Busch Piano Trio on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller for Musical Arts. Consisting of Omri Epstein, piano; Mathieu van Bellen, violin; and Ori Epstein, cello, the...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
The debate over DEI in Ottawa Co. as the November election approaches
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With the election just weeks away, 13 On Your Side is taking a closer look at races around West Michigan. Along the lakeshore, Ottawa County has races that could have a major impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the county. Amy Masko, who...
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract
MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Muskegon, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
Muskegon judicial candidate wants no-contact order with alleged victim lifted, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – A defense attorney is requesting a no-contact order be lifted between his client, Muskegon County judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, and the alleged victim. Prosecutors, citing police reports, argued against the request and pointed to Kolkema’s history of physical abuse as reasons for opposition. A district...
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
Cheap Eats: Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham offers boxed lunches, specialty meats
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s easy to miss while driving down an often-busy Leonard Street, but a closer look reveals a charming meat shop with a wide variety of offerings and personalized sandwiches available daily for a cheap and easy lunch. For 21 years, Bruce Vanden Brink has...
Muskegon judicial candidate withdraws request to have contact with alleged victim
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon judicial candidate is no longer asking a judge for a bond modification to allow him to continue contacting the alleged victim, court records show. Jason Kolkema was set to appear for a motion hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26, regarding a no-contact order – filed by defense attorney Terry J. Nolan – between Kolkema and his alleged victim.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Haunted house in Muskegon proves to be spooky and sporty
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Halloween is less than a week away, and one house in Muskegon isn't just spooky, but sporty. The 'Tournament of Bones' was designed by Gary Gibson and John Edlund. "They started out as a couple of things and they grew into this," Gibson said. Every year...
