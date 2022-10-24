ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest this week at The Café

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Café. The restaurant is located in the Paristown neighborhood and serves fresh, home-cooked food with a Southern accent. It's been listed as Trip Advisor’s number one choice for breakfast and lunch in Louisville. $30 certificates go on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indianapolis Police Department recruiting in Louisville as LMPD looks to hire hundreds of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With police departments nationwide struggling to fill openings, the Indianapolis Police Department has come to Louisville looking for prospects. The "Why We Serve" campaign targets Louisville and other cities with billboards, digital advertisements and videos on social media. Like Louisville, Indianapolis is short several hundred officers....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/24)

$10-$12 Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week begins Monday, Oct. 24. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Try as many as you can before Sunday, Oct. 30! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week, go to:hotbrownweek.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy