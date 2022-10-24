Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wdrb.com
Second Big Bad Breakfast to open in east Louisville in mid-November
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Big Bad Breakfast is opening a second location in mid-November. The new location will be at Brownsboro Crossing at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd in the former building of Corbett's: An American Place. "The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest this week at The Café
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Café. The restaurant is located in the Paristown neighborhood and serves fresh, home-cooked food with a Southern accent. It's been listed as Trip Advisor’s number one choice for breakfast and lunch in Louisville. $30 certificates go on...
wdrb.com
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
wdrb.com
Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
Wave 3
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
wdrb.com
Teen Tech Center opens at west Louisville YMCA to provide programs to underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opportunity to code robots or do graphic design are just some of the possibilities now available to many teenagers in Louisville. The YMCA of Greater Louisville opened the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. The center offers...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
wdrb.com
Ice skating returning to Jeffersonville starting late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice skating is returning to Jeffersonville. For the first time in five years, the city is opening a rink for the winter. Before, the rink was set up at the corner of Market and Spring streets. Now, it'll return to The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Opening...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
Wave 3
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric opens new location in Elizabethtown, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric celebrated the opening of their new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Monday. The local home services provider officially opened at 2916 Ring Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Locally owned and operated since 1982, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric offers...
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
wdrb.com
Logan Street Market hosting trick-or-treat event Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market may be closed on Halloween, but it's still getting in the festive spirit. The marketplace will host trick-or-treating the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. The annual event features crafts and a costume parade. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.,...
wdrb.com
Legend of Louisville's Witches' Tree and the offerings left hanging in its twisted branches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville. A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted. "This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique...
wdrb.com
Indianapolis Police Department recruiting in Louisville as LMPD looks to hire hundreds of officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With police departments nationwide struggling to fill openings, the Indianapolis Police Department has come to Louisville looking for prospects. The "Why We Serve" campaign targets Louisville and other cities with billboards, digital advertisements and videos on social media. Like Louisville, Indianapolis is short several hundred officers....
wdrb.com
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers pass out candy, decorate their vehicles for Halloween at Trunk or Treat event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of decorating pumpkins this Halloween, some teenagers decorated police cars. It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Advisory Council's Trunk or Treat program. Little kids went trick-or-treating for candy at each of the decorated cruisers. The Advisory Council is youth-led and...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/24)
$10-$12 Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week begins Monday, Oct. 24. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Try as many as you can before Sunday, Oct. 30! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week, go to:hotbrownweek.com.
