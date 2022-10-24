ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety.

They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe.

Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the pursuit of getting illegal guns off the streets while adding that making it harder to obtain guns is lowering the rate of gun violence — citing murders and shootings are down 2% in the nation and 14% statewide.

“Real progress has been made. And I’m proud of that, but I will never stand here and say we’re done,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re better than the rest of the country, yes. But people are still anxious and have fear about what’s going on, which is why I’m supportive of local law enforcement its New York City, Rochester, or bringing in state police to help local law enforcement and elected officials who are responsible for this. I’m not walking away from it. “

Senate Republican Leader Robb Ortt responded to the conference and said that “announcing additional resources to address the state’s rampant crime wave is an Election Day ‘Hail Mary.” He also added that “these statements also display a total failure of leadership and are insulting to millions of New Yorkers who fear for their safety.”

Comments / 30

Maxwell Franklin
3d ago

What a bunch of bilge trying to cover up her weakness of not going after criminals and putting them in jail. You can't get by one week without seeing an innocent person victimized in NY. Then to make matters worse she refuses to follow the supreme courts ruling of lawful people being able to carry firearms legally to protect themselves. Instead she turns them into future victims who are disarmed and allows the criminals to have a posted areas of where to go after victims who won't be carrying a gun to protect themselves.

Reply
17
G MONEY
3d ago

Someone who has never ever worked in law enforcement, military etc…..should have 0 say so about gun laws period……let’s go LEE!

Reply
23
Trevor Marshall
3d ago

awwwww someones trying to say whatever to get elected. We already seen the 💩💩💩💩💩💩 job your doing. No ones falling for that 💩💩💩💩💩 park that 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 on the bleachers when the votings done we'll see who's next 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
6
 

