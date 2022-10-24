Read full article on original website
Related
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date: When is it?
Resident Evil 4 Remake release date is set for March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with the bundle, and how to get your hands on it.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: 3rd Person Gameplay
Looking to play Resident Evil Village from a different perspective? Third Person Mode is now here! Enjoy our 3rd Person Gameplay Video for RE Village, thanks to the new Winters' Expansion which releases October 28th 2022 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam/PC. Do you prefer playing as Ethan with a over...
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Who is Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher Remake?
CDPR is supervising, but a new team is working on Project Canis Majoris
How to Unlock Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Skin
Activision recently announced one whopper of a collaboration with Burger King that will introduce new operator skin and in-game perks. Players looking to obtain the "Burger Town" skin and an hour of double XP can follow our breakdown guide. Call of Duty is a pillar in video game culture and...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene and Campaign ending explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign teases one of the biggest stories yet, but what does it all mean for the future of the franchise? We’ve put together everything you need to know. Spoiler warning: the following article discusses the end of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.
PlayStation Plus November Free Games Leaked Again
The upcoming PlayStation Plus free game offerings have been leaked once again, this time for November 2022.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
NME
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
Live by the Sword: Tactics Release Date
Live by the Sword: Tactics is leaving early access, getting its full release later today.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Disco Elysium Creator Sues Studio ZA/UM
Robert Kurvitz, who wrote the novel on which Disco Elysium is based, has sued Studio ZA/UM.
Paranormal Tales Release Date Information
Paranormal Tales is an upcoming psychological horror game releasing on Steam.
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Information about what platforms the indie-game Conscript will be available on.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0