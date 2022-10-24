ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan

After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
Resident Evil Village: 3rd Person Gameplay

Looking to play Resident Evil Village from a different perspective? Third Person Mode is now here! Enjoy our 3rd Person Gameplay Video for RE Village, thanks to the new Winters' Expansion which releases October 28th 2022 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam/PC. Do you prefer playing as Ethan with a over...
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get

Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
How to Unlock Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Skin

Activision recently announced one whopper of a collaboration with Burger King that will introduce new operator skin and in-game perks. Players looking to obtain the "Burger Town" skin and an hour of double XP can follow our breakdown guide. Call of Duty is a pillar in video game culture and...
Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene and Campaign ending explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign teases one of the biggest stories yet, but what does it all mean for the future of the franchise? We’ve put together everything you need to know. Spoiler warning: the following article discusses the end of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge

Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
