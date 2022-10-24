Read full article on original website
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results. The company beat...
North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
VSE (VSEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
VSE (VSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.14%. A quarter ago,...
Alerus (ALRS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Alerus (ALRS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A quarter ago,...
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
Impinj (PI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Impinj (PI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 88.89%. A quarter ago,...
Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Murphy USA (MUSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.67%. A quarter...
LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
Newmont (NEM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Newmont Corporation NEM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 1. The gold miner missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat the same once. For this timeframe, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of roughly 9.8%, on average. Newmont posted a negative earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
Oceaneering International (OII) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A quarter...
What To Expect From Capital One Stock In Q3?
Capital One (NYSE: COF) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We expect Capital One to miss the consensus estimates. The company’s results were lower than the street expectations in Q2, despite a 12% y-o-y increase in revenues. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and higher purchase volume. Notably, the NII benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. That said, the adjusted net income suffered a 43% y-o-y drop in the quarter due to an unfavorable increase in the provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses as a % of revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter.
