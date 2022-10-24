ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
NASDAQ

Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ

FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results. The company beat...
NASDAQ

North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
NASDAQ

Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
NASDAQ

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
NASDAQ

VSE (VSEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

VSE (VSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.14%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Alerus (ALRS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alerus (ALRS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
NASDAQ

Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Impinj (PI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Impinj (PI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 88.89%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Murphy USA (MUSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.67%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
NASDAQ

Newmont (NEM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Newmont Corporation NEM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Nov 1. The gold miner missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beat the same once. For this timeframe, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of roughly 9.8%, on average. Newmont posted a negative earnings surprise of 23.3% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Oceaneering International (OII) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

What To Expect From Capital One Stock In Q3?

Capital One (NYSE: COF) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We expect Capital One to miss the consensus estimates. The company’s results were lower than the street expectations in Q2, despite a 12% y-o-y increase in revenues. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and higher purchase volume. Notably, the NII benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. That said, the adjusted net income suffered a 43% y-o-y drop in the quarter due to an unfavorable increase in the provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses as a % of revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy