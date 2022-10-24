Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie (Golike) Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives, before Cletus passed away.

