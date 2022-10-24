Read full article on original website
Delores D. Payne
Delores Delrene Payne, 92, South Bend, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 13, 1930. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Willian Henry Payne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Shari) Payne, Camden, Tenn.; R. Dean (Dianna) Payne,...
Gordon Lee ‘Gordie’ Mills
Gordon Lee “Gordie” Mills, 79, Nappanee, died at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Gordie was born Jan. 5, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, he married Patricia Ann (Struble) Mills. Mr. Mills is survived by his loving friend, Ila Miller, Nappanee; two daughters, Lorie (Kevin) Eby and Amy (Sebastiano “Bob”) Rosa, both of Nappanee; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his former spouse, Patricia Mills, Beaverton, Mich.
Sandra L. Shepperd
Sandra L. Shepperd, 78, Plymouth, formerly of Culver, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Mishawaka. Sandra was born May 26, 1944. She married Roger “Buddy-Ro” Shepperd Sr.; he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by her children, Cindy Lou, Carrie and Jessica Shepperd, all of Plymouth, Kandy (Cameron)...
Benjamin Ryan Newswanger
Benjamin “Ben” Ryan Newswanger, 35, died Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022. Ben was born Oct. 27, 1986. He is survived by his mom, Stephanie Newswanger, Kokomo; sisters, Katie Newswanger and Rebekah Newswanger, both of Kokomo; and his paternal grandmother, Marianna Newswanger, Lancaster, Penn. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth...
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
David C. Casner
David Cameron Casner, 60, Boswell, died Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on a spring day, April 24, 1962, in Indianapolis, to Ruth Ione (Cameron) Casner-Rathbun and David Brooks Casner. Living his pre-school days in Indianapolis, he was taught to love pets, hand feed squirrels and go fishing; he loved toys that made noises.
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie (Golike) Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives, before Cletus passed away.
Leona Evelyn Smith
Leona Evelyn (Moore) Smith, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. She was born April 27, 1933. On Dec. 15, 1950, Leona married Ford Smith; he preceded her in death. Leona is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Hart and Sherry Smith; three grandchildren; two...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
Vehicles Collide West Of Warsaw
WARSAW – A crash at the intersection of CRs 400W and 100S on Thursday, Oct. 27, seriously damaged both vehicles. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado pickup and a Cadillac SRX. Details on how the accident happened and any extent of injuries were...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Pearl M. Stokes — PENDING
Pearl M. (Bean) Stokes, 89, Lakeville, died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Christmas Bucks Are Coming To Town
Temperatures are dropping and holiday morale is boosting just in time for The Papers Inc. annual promotion: Christmas Bucks. Merchants from all over Kosciusko County participate in the campaign to lend a hand in alleviating Christmas shopping expenses. This year’s Christmas Bucks promotion will be running from Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
‘Creepy Bunker’ Haunted House In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Lions Club and Scout Troop 726 have teamed up to operate the “Creepy Bunker” Haunted House from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at the North Webster Mermaid Festival Grounds. This yearly fundraiser will give you a scare. There is...
Travis McConnell
It gives me great pleasure to support Travis McConnell for prosecutor. Travis has served our community well. Travis always goes the extra mile, both professionally and for our community. He takes the job of fighting for his clients very seriously. Travis’s motto is: “The Client’s Champion.” Travis says the main...
Marshall Campaign Hosts Patriot Dinner
WARSAW — Supporters of Independent candidate James Marshall’s campaign for Kosciusko County sheriff attended a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Patriot Dinner was held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police 149’s Christmas With a Cop, which allows kids to get Christmas gifts while shopping with local police officers.
One Dead In Single-Car Accident At SR 13 And 14
WARSAW – A motorist died from injuries sustained early Thursday afternoon in an accident on SR 13 and SR 14 in southeast Kosciusko County. The accident happened at about 12:11 p.m. when the driver of a Cadillac DTS left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to a news release from Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
