Moorhead, MN

10-26-22 Coaches Corner Podcast

Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week both coaches discuss managing the craziness of a big game, saving unique plays for the end of the season, and more!
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning

(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"

(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
NDSU: State enrollment bucking National trend, actually increasing this Fall

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite recent news of NDSU looking to cut costs amid enrollment issues, the North Dakota University System is preaching a different tune from a statewide standpoint. Student enrollment across the NDUS is consistently exceeding national trends, according to recent reporting data. Cumulative fall 2022 enrollment for the...
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Three new Fargo Police Department Officers sworn in

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is welcoming three new officers. Police Chief Dave Zibolski swore in the new officers Tuesday at Fargo City Hall. Alex Nelson comes to the department with seven years of experience and is a graduate of UND. Ntumba Lusamba is originally from the Democratic...
Two arrested for narcotics possession, warrants in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people are in custody after Moorhead Police responded to what is described as a "rolling disturbance" early Friday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio they responded to the area of I-94 and 20th street around 2:30 a.m. after someone called in that a vehicle had possibly been shot at.
Four Fargo Officers involved in deadly Mapleton shooting cleared

(Fargo, ND) -- Four Fargo Police officers are being cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly shooting in Mapleton earlier this year. Chief David Zibolski told the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board Tuesday that after conducting an internal investigation, the officers weren't found to be in violation of FPD policies.
North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign

(Fargo, ND) -- The democratic incumbent serving as state senator representing Fargo's District 21 talks about why she's seeking re-election. Kathy Hogan says she was considering retiring before ultimately deciding to run again before choosing to run. She has been serving in the state senate since 2018, and previously served 9 years in the house beginning in 2009. She and other democratic lawmakers are now pushing a 6 point plan they say is aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis.
10-27-22 Thursdays with Tony

01:34 - North Dakota House candidate Cara Mund talks with Tony about her experiences in politics and about running as an Independent candidate. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo...
This Is How They Do "It"; Chahinkapa Zoo

In this episode of This is How They do "It"... join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of what it takes to run operations and care for the animals at the Chahinkapa Zoo In Wahpeton, North Dakota. Sponsored by @Kost materials https://www.chahinkapazoo.org/
Family Fare raising money for Food Banks

(Fargo, ND) -- Family Fare in Fargo is raising money for North Dakota food banks. SpartanNash is launching its annual in-store fundraiser Wednesday. Money donated at checkouts through November 6th will go to support local families during the holidays. Donations can also be made online through Fast Lane.
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
