NDSU Linebacker James Kaczor Gives A Midseason Bison Football Update
Bison linebacker James Kaczor gives an NDSU football update. He discusses how how bye week went and previewed this weekends game against Illinois State.
Fargo North Football Head Coach Adam Roland Previews The State Quarterfinals
Fargo North football head coach Adam Roland joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. He previewed the Spartans state quarterfinals game against Valley City and more!
NDSU Volleyball’s Hinze Has Been Named The TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
North Dakota State junior outside hitter Ali Hinze has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week. This is her first time earning the honor this season. Last week she helped lead the Bison (15-7, 8-2 Summit) to a pair of sweeps over Western Illinois...
10-26-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week both coaches discuss managing the craziness of a big game, saving unique plays for the end of the season, and more!
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"
(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
NDSU: State enrollment bucking National trend, actually increasing this Fall
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite recent news of NDSU looking to cut costs amid enrollment issues, the North Dakota University System is preaching a different tune from a statewide standpoint. Student enrollment across the NDUS is consistently exceeding national trends, according to recent reporting data. Cumulative fall 2022 enrollment for the...
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Three new Fargo Police Department Officers sworn in
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is welcoming three new officers. Police Chief Dave Zibolski swore in the new officers Tuesday at Fargo City Hall. Alex Nelson comes to the department with seven years of experience and is a graduate of UND. Ntumba Lusamba is originally from the Democratic...
Two arrested for narcotics possession, warrants in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people are in custody after Moorhead Police responded to what is described as a "rolling disturbance" early Friday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio they responded to the area of I-94 and 20th street around 2:30 a.m. after someone called in that a vehicle had possibly been shot at.
West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 ToSti passes away unexpectedly, procession set for Friday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, The Department tells WDAY Radio that K-9 ToSti passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty. K-9 ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He...
Four Fargo Officers involved in deadly Mapleton shooting cleared
(Fargo, ND) -- Four Fargo Police officers are being cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly shooting in Mapleton earlier this year. Chief David Zibolski told the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board Tuesday that after conducting an internal investigation, the officers weren't found to be in violation of FPD policies.
North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- The democratic incumbent serving as state senator representing Fargo's District 21 talks about why she's seeking re-election. Kathy Hogan says she was considering retiring before ultimately deciding to run again before choosing to run. She has been serving in the state senate since 2018, and previously served 9 years in the house beginning in 2009. She and other democratic lawmakers are now pushing a 6 point plan they say is aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis.
10-27-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:34 - North Dakota House candidate Cara Mund talks with Tony about her experiences in politics and about running as an Independent candidate. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo...
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
This Is How They Do "It"; Chahinkapa Zoo
In this episode of This is How They do "It"... join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of what it takes to run operations and care for the animals at the Chahinkapa Zoo In Wahpeton, North Dakota. Sponsored by @Kost materials https://www.chahinkapazoo.org/
Fargo Police Lieutenant responds to citizen safety concerns using designated rideshare pickup locations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is responding to complaints from a citizen who says she had a bad experience with the new designated rideshare pickup locations now being used downtown during late night hours. "Well the feedback that we've gotten from some is that they like it, that...
Family Fare raising money for Food Banks
(Fargo, ND) -- Family Fare in Fargo is raising money for North Dakota food banks. SpartanNash is launching its annual in-store fundraiser Wednesday. Money donated at checkouts through November 6th will go to support local families during the holidays. Donations can also be made online through Fast Lane.
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
