Former Newport Bar Security Manager Acquitted of Dealing Deadly Fentanyl
A 48-year-old former security manager for a Newport Beach bar was acquitted Wednesday of distributing fentanyl that killed a man at the club six years ago, but convicted of dealing other drugs.
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases
Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday. The recording’s disclosure earlier this month unleashed a growing scandal in the nation’s second-largest city just weeks before Election Day....
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
OCPA, Armenians, Porter Leak, Agran Attacks: Farrah Poisons Everything she Touches.
It’s like Jordan Brandman all over again. How many times did MANY of us complain tirelessly about that guy’s destructive, sociopathic, anti-Democratic behavior and lies, while year after year the Democratic Party of OC stood solidly behind him just because… I really have no idea why. And today comes a letter, forwarded by Farrah from the Party apparently, entitled, “DPOC’s Unwavering Support for Farrah.” Jordan redux. [Gee, what else do Farrah and Jordan have in common?]
Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Orange County authorities seeking person of interest in Laguna Niguel homicide
Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Laguna Niguel earlier in October. It was not immediately clear at which time or where the incident occurred on Oct. 15, but Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of locating him. He has been identified as 38-year-old David Moreno, who sometimes goes by the name Temper. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Residents were urged not to approach Moreno as he could be dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Riverside County due to court backlog
The Riverside County courts are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases due to a massive backlog and the decision is concerning to victims and prosecutors.
LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Girl with gun arrested at WHS
A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
