Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Related
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
Patriky Sampaio Gomes held without bail following dangerousness hearing in Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail Thursday following a dangerousness hearing in Worcester District Court. Judge Nicole Longton, who took the issue under...
WCVB
Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash
PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Peabody Car Wash
A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while at a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, state police said. According to state police, the North Andover woman sustained serious lower body injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after being hit around 2:36 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash.
nbcboston.com
Vehicle Slams Into Clinton Home After Pursuit, Police Say
A vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday night in Clinton, Massachusetts after a driver lost control during a short police pursuit, according to local authorities. A police officer in Sterling tried to pull over a vehicle, which turned into a chase, police said in a news release. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and hit a home on Sterling Street, according to the release.
Man facing charges after crashing car into living room of Clinton home during police pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A speeding driver who attempted to evade police officers during a multi-town pursuit lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and barreled into a home in Clinton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday...
nbcboston.com
Woman, Man Suspected in String of Armed Robberies Arrested in Malden
A monthslong series of armed robberies has come to an end in Malden, Massachusetts, officials said, with the arrest of a woman and man Wednesday night. Marie McCallum of Malden hid from the camera in court Thursday as she was arraigned on a charge of attempted armed robbery. George Johnson, also from Malden, is expected to face a judge Friday.
3 Worcester police officers injured pursuing West Boylston man
WORCESTER ― Police responding to a trespassing call Tuesday afternoon ended up in a pursuit that led to a crash on Plantation Street and multiple injuries. Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston was arrested Tuesday on charges of assaulting police officers and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. At...
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police responded to a business at 360 Franklin St. on Tuesday, for a report of a former employee trespassing shortly before 4:20 PM. The David Clark Company is at 360 Franklin Street. The caller making the report reported that Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston, was urinating on...
nbcboston.com
7-Year-Old Brings Loaded Gun to Dorchester School, Boston Police Say
A 7-year-old student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday, police say. Boston police officers responded to Up Academy Holland School, located at 85 Olney Street, around 3:33 p.m. for a report of a student with a firearm and recovered the weapon from the student. Police did not say how the gun was discovered.
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting
One person was injured in a Springfield shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction
WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts, was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S....
Police in Worcester Search for Missing 14-Year-Old
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 14-year-old Elijah Rizzuti, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds with a skinny build and brown eyes. Police say Rizzuti left school at 1 PM on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. Police ask anyone with information to contact...
nbcboston.com
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
Suspect in 2016 murder of Vanessa Marcotte expected to change plea to guilty
WORCESTER, Mass. — The man accused of murdering a jogger in Princeton six years ago is anticipated to change his plea from ‘not guilty to ‘guilty’ during his court appearance Wednesday morning. The suspect, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, is slated to appear in Worcester Superior Court at 11...
nbcboston.com
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
nbcboston.com
School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone
A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
Comments / 0