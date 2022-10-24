Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: Seniors lead Lady Hubs to five-win season
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team has leaned heavily on its senior athletes over each of the last two seasons. That experience has translated into increased success on the court, but as those seniors phase out of the program, head coach Lizzie Cartwright and the Lady Hubs will look to rebuild their roster heading into next season.
Football: Rochelle ready for first-round matchup with Dixon
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team will compete in the IHSA Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8) earned the No. 7 seed on the north end of the Class 4A bracket and will host the No. 10 seed Dixon (6-3, 6-3 Big Northern) in the first round. The Hubs and Dukes are set to battle at RTHS on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling: Hubs return to the lanes
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team rolled its first shots of the 2022-23 season Monday afternoon, with several returning athletes and a large group of incoming freshmen lacing up their shoes for their first practice of the season at T-Byrd Lanes. “We’re really excited for this season,”...
Ribbon cutting held for Rise Up Dance Center
ROCHELLE — On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held for Rise Up Dance Center and its new location at 126 May Mart Drive in Rochelle. RUDC is a family-focused studio offering classes in dance, tumbling and cheer for ages 12 months through adult. Its director, Christa McGrath, said the space had been vacant for about 10 years. She thanked the families and dancers in attendance on Friday.
City presents facade grant check to Down Range, LLC
ROCHELLE — On Friday morning, the City of Rochelle presented a $4,233.88 check to Down Range, LLC Owner Matt Gerard as part of its facade grant program. The program covers half the cost of any improvements made to business fronts in town with a limit of $5,000. The business at 303 Cherry Ave. is the most recent recipient. Improvements included all the windows and glass and a new sign.
City council: 2022 Tax levy discussed
ROCHELLE — At its meeting Monday, the Rochelle City Council heard a presentation on its 2022 tax levy by City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. The state requires cities like Rochelle to annually adopt and file a property tax levy ordinance on or before the last Tuesday in December. Last year,...
RCH waiting for guidance on possible removal of mask mandate in healthcare facilities
ROCHELLE — On Oct. 14, Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said his organization is awaiting potential guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health about the possibility of masking no longer being mandated in healthcare facilities. While mask mandates have been removed in...
City in process of property purchase for future of airport
ROCHELLE — At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Rochelle City Council unanimously approved a consultant services agreement with Hanson Professional Services Inc. for work on the acquisition of property adjoining the Rochelle Municipal Airport/Koritz Field. The property in question is currently owned by Large Car Rebuilders Inc., and the...
