How To Use The New iPhone Continuity Camera Features On Mac
Apple has a new feature designed for consumers who have both an iPhone and a newer Mac. It's easy to use and will take your webcam sessions to the next level.
Level's Apple Exclusive Lock+ Makes Good Use Of The iOS Home Keys Feature
When tech companies say security, they generally mean network security — that is, keeping online malefactors out of users' 1s and 0s. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) points out, that leaves one obvious open door for ne'er-do-wells to exploit: a literal open door. Spending a million dollars on network security does no good if bad actors can breach the target's physical security with a $10 crowbar.
iPadOS 16 Released: Here's What Your iPad Gets
For nearly a decade, Apple iPads and iPhones ran the same operating system called iOS. While the iPad-specific version of iOS had its share of tablet-oriented features, there was a consensus among consumers that iPads simply ran a resized version of iOS that was optimized for large displays. Wanting to change this perception, Apple first embarked on a major rebranding exercise in 2019 that resulted in the birth of iPadOS. Interestingly, the first public version of iPadOS got its name to drive home the point that it was still connected to its predecessor — iOS 12 — in some capacity. However, it was evident that the differences between Apple's tablet and mobile operating systems would only increase going forward.
What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your Instagram Password
You'll need your Instagram password to get back into your account if you get logged out or if you want to sign in from another device. If you've forgotten it, don't worry, there are several ways to recover or reset your Instagram password and regain access to your account. The process varies across different devices, but rest assured you'll only need a few clicks to get your password back.
Spotify Drops Audiobooks On iOS Just A Month After Launch
Spotify and Apple have got quite a beefy history between them. Spotify has accused Apple of being an unfair ecosystem gatekeeper, while Apple says the rules are fair and square for everyone. In 2019, Spotify helped kickstart an investigation against Apple in Europe over alleged anti-competitive tactics, which led to EU regulators ruling in 2021 that Apple indeed chokes rivals to boost its own services (via Reuters). That war was over music streaming, but it has now spilled into the domain of audiobooks, as well.
SlashGear Asks: What's The Worst Current Samsung Smartphone Model? - Exclusive Survey
Having consistently held more than 20% of the global smartphone market for over a decade, Samsung continues to be the world's largest smartphone brand. The Korean smartphone maker's business model relies on the company developing an extensive array of smartphones that cater to a broad audience. This is quite unlike its archrival Apple which only launches a handful of high-end smartphones yearly. As a result, there's a Samsung smartphone available for users with all kinds of budgets.
How To Easily Clear The Cache In Windows 11
While cache files help a computer remember specific usage patterns and deliver a smooth user experience, too many cache files can clutter your storage. Further, corrupted cache files can cause your system to glitch, slow down loading times, and degrade the overall performance. Do you have to live with a rather slow PC, or is there something you can do about the cache files?
Here's What Happens If Your PSN Account Gets Hacked
Gaming accounts like Xbox or Steam are just as susceptible to theft as other types of personal accounts, and it can genuinely hurt to lose a PlayStation Network account to a hacker. You might have personal information tied up in your PSN account, such as passwords and credit card information, or you may value your trophy collection and not want to lose it all just because some jerk across the internet was greedy.
Apple Music Is Now More Expensive Per Month Than Spotify
Apple may have upped its pricing, but it still wins out for quality against one of its main competitors: Spotify.
Apple iPad 2022 Review: The New Minimum
Farewell, physical home button; you served us well, but with the arrival of Apple's 10th-generation iPad, you receive your much-deserved retirement papers.
Apple's Rumored M2 Mac Pro Sounds Like A Beastly Machine
Two years after Apple announced its plans to shift the Mac platform from Intel's x86 platform to Apple's ARM-based chips, the transition is nearly complete.
Sony's New Alpha 7R V Is Its First AI-Powered Camera
Three years after Sony introduced the Alpha 7R IV, the company has launched a successor to its popular resolution-focused full-frame mirrorless camera.
