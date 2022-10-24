Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest
Fabian Lucero is a fifth grader from Salida Del Sol Elementary School who won the AZ529 "Dream. Write. Win" Essay Writing Contest. The post Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
Calexico Police Department in search of suspect
39-year-old Alejandro Melendrez is a suspect accused of stabbing a victim on the head and arm. The post Calexico Police Department in search of suspect appeared first on KYMA.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County candidates go head to head for a seat on the state senate
In less than two weeks, two local candidates for State Senate will fill find out who comes out on top. The post Yuma County candidates go head to head for a seat on the state senate appeared first on KYMA.
Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning
Through a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. The post Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween
The Yuma County Public Health Services District continues to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl, but this time it looks like candy. The post Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Your Grocery Bill Is About To Skyrocket
The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.
azbigmedia.com
8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
Comments / 2