Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
Greyson F

Your Grocery Bill Is About To Skyrocket

The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

