Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Meet the candidates running for Alabama Senate District 25
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Crenshaw and parts of Montgomery and Elmore counties will choose their next senator for the Alabama Senate District 25. Incumbent Will Barfoot, a Republican, is looking to take another four years in the seat, saying he wants to protect constituents’ pockets and rights.
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
Big 10 Mayors urge Alabama voters to vote Yes for Aniah’s Law – Amendment One
Aniah’s Law – Amendment One – will be on the November 8 general election ballot. If ratified by Alabama voters, it would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals likely to re-offend. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference in Auburn on Monday to express their support for the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment.
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Judge out, flu in, weather coming: Down in Alabama
The flu is back, and it’s hammering some areas of Alabama, even causing some schools to close. Health officials, as always, encourage the flu shot, and of course the usual mitigation practices: washing your hands, staying home if you’re stick, covering your mouth when you sneeze, not breathing all over everybody, and appreciating that you don’t have to shut down your business indefinitely.
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus. “There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
