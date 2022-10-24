ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Alabama Senate District 25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Crenshaw and parts of Montgomery and Elmore counties will choose their next senator for the Alabama Senate District 25. Incumbent Will Barfoot, a Republican, is looking to take another four years in the seat, saying he wants to protect constituents’ pockets and rights.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Judge out, flu in, weather coming: Down in Alabama

The flu is back, and it’s hammering some areas of Alabama, even causing some schools to close. Health officials, as always, encourage the flu shot, and of course the usual mitigation practices: washing your hands, staying home if you’re stick, covering your mouth when you sneeze, not breathing all over everybody, and appreciating that you don’t have to shut down your business indefinitely.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus. “There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE

