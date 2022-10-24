ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gs6kA_0ikzO4t900

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.

The victim has been identified as a U-E High School student who was walking to the school to attend the Varsity football game.

An Endicott Police Officer observed the incident and watched the student activate the warning lights in place for the crosswalk and properly enter the crosswalk, before being struck by the vehicle.

The student was transported to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City and then transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in critical condition.

The individual is now in stable condition and is recovering.

This investigation is ongoing and charges for the driver of the vehicle are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Jretro30
3d ago

My heart raced when I read the student was in critical condition. But then read he has improved. So happy to hear that.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Car Crash Backs up Vestal Parkway in Binghamton

Authorities responded to a three car crash on Vestal Parkway Thursday morning, which caused serious damage and westbound traffic issues. In addition to the traffic issues caused by the ongoing construction on the Greenway mixed-use bicycle and pedestrian path, the accident closed down the left lane of the westbound side of Vestal Parkway.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night. Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday. Police […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police. EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sweatshirt text message scam sweeps across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Just days after one local Sheriff’s Office recently warned of a scam that claims to offer sweatshirts from the department, similar warnings have cropped up at local police and fire departments across the area. The messages from all the departments say the scam comes via text message to your cell phone and offers […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Downsville Woman Charged with DWI

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Downsville woman has been arrested on DWI charges. The office says a disabled vehicle was blocking part of Case Hill Road in the Town of Franklin on the morning of October 18th. The driver was identified as Terri Nocela and after an investigation,...
DOWNSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
BURDETT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy