Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.

The victim has been identified as a U-E High School student who was walking to the school to attend the Varsity football game.

An Endicott Police Officer observed the incident and watched the student activate the warning lights in place for the crosswalk and properly enter the crosswalk, before being struck by the vehicle.

The student was transported to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City and then transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in critical condition.

The individual is now in stable condition and is recovering.

This investigation is ongoing and charges for the driver of the vehicle are pending.

