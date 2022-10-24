Read full article on original website
UofL Health offering flu shots at Parkland location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those in Louisville looking to get their flu vaccine can go to UofL Health’s Urgent Care Parkland location. Nurses spoke on Tuesday about the importance of getting a flu shot as colder months approach. They also addressed concerns some may have about getting their flu shot and booster COVID shot around the same time.
Goode Weather Blog 10/26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finally! Some rain with .58″ officially in Louisville with many locations right at the 1/2″ mark. Not enough to pull us from the drought, but hey...every little bit helps!. The low clouds and drizzle will stick around much of the day which means the...
Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care. The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.
Behind the Forecast: Lake-effect snow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lake-effect snow is commonplace during the late fall and winter across the Great Lakes. Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air travels over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes. The air rises, forming narrow bands of clouds that can produce two to three inches of snow or more.
Norton Health’s NICU babies dressed for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Halloween from the NICU babies at Norton Health. The Halloween fun has begun for some sweet babies in Louisville. These little ones are in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital. To check out all of the pictures, click...
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small playground turned from bright colors to black after a fire at Blue Lick Elementary Wednesday night. Students saw the drastic change when they were dropped off at school Thursday morning. “This is definitely going to stick with me forever,” exclaimed Blue Lick Elementary School...
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress. ”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana field. Now they have one person in custody in his death and are searching for a second - the child’s mother. Sgt. Carey Huls, public information...
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
Workers, visitors stress over safety after 4th Street Live! throat slashing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers and visitors of 4th Street Live! discussed safety Tuesday afternoon, hours after a man was arrested and accused of cutting two men’s throats early Tuesday morning. Sean Coats, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Louisville service organizations work together to prevent violence among youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple youth-focused organizations met on Tuesday to discuss and share resources for the city’s expanding youth violence prevention and community engagement efforts. The meeting took place in part of the inaugural “Connections” event sponsored by YES! Youth Engagement Services. YES! has been a...
Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project is expecting to use additional closures for this year. According to the release, each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and on nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures.
Officials searching for missing 69-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen on Oct. 13. Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe. He is listed as 5′1″, weighing 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.
