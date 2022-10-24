ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant

By Shelby Pay
 3 days ago

MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter.

“$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer , “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole United States of America.”

Newport residents discuss solar development

He continued, “And when you combine Micron, and Wolfspeed , with Global Foundries and the Albany Nanocenter in the capital region, plus IBM in the Hudson Valley, and the Advanced Packaging Companies that are in Rochester, as well as green hydrogen – this is the 21 st century Erie Canal.”

Schumer further explained that this will create 50,000 good-paying jobs in nearby Central New York, adding to Wolfspeed’s chip fab, which is currently the world’s first and largest 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility.

Steve DiMeo of Mohawk Valley EDGE says this will profoundly affect the school, which will help secure full-time employees at these manufacturing plants in the future.

2nd Annual ‘P-TECH Engineering Wars’ at Innovare Advancement Center

“I think what people have to understand is, with Microns investment, Wolfspeed’s announcement, with Semicron’s investment next door, and what’s taking place at Griffis with quantum computing and AFRL – we really have a geographic area that is a technology hub, and there are more opportunities that will happen over the next several years.”

If Senator Schumer can secure a second semiconductor tenant, we will be sure to let you know.

