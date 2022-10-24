ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

iheart.com

All Plaquemine Parks Closed During Repairs, Upgrades After Vandalism

All city parks in Plaquemine will be closed until vandalized cameras are replaced and more cameras are installed. Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday. Officers arrested two teens on Monday for breaking into the City of Plaquemine Activity Center and setting fire to two fire department rescue training vehicles.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 displaced in morning house fire on Maryland Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people were left displaced in an early Friday morning house fire on Maryland Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no foul play is suspected at this time, however, the cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters responded to find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Injuries reported in accident closing Airline Highway at I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thursday morning accident caused Airline Highway at I-110 to close, according to DOTD. The crash resulted in injuries, according to a traffic incidents report. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the reported crash that left a vehicle overturned. Fire crews...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first-offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. On arrival, the trooper found that a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck just east of the stalled vehicle.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

New River dredging project enters Gonzales city limits

The long-awaited dredging of New River, held up for several months by the petulance of School Board candidate James Moore whose rank incompetence cost his company the bid it had initially been awarded, picked up the pace. Boone Services, LLC’s heavy equipment is positioned well into Gonzales’ city limits, progressing from west to east toward the weir behind Walmart that will be replaced by a control structure.
GONZALES, LA

