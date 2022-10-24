Read full article on original website
iheart.com
All Plaquemine Parks Closed During Repairs, Upgrades After Vandalism
All city parks in Plaquemine will be closed until vandalized cameras are replaced and more cameras are installed. Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday. Officers arrested two teens on Monday for breaking into the City of Plaquemine Activity Center and setting fire to two fire department rescue training vehicles.
brproud.com
Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
NOLA.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
brproud.com
2 displaced in morning house fire on Maryland Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people were left displaced in an early Friday morning house fire on Maryland Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no foul play is suspected at this time, however, the cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters responded to find...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Debris in right lane along I-12 West near Sherwood exist, use caution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-12 West near Sherwood should use caution Thursday (October 27) afternoon. As of 3:10 p.m., DOTD says there is debris in the right lane on I-12 West before Sherwood Forest Blvd. Area...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s Unit involved in Thursday afternoon crash on Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Thursday (October 27) afternoon crash on Dalrymple Drive near Lakeshore Drive and East Washington Street. The incident occurred around 12:09 p.m. and EBRSO deputies are at the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
brproud.com
Injuries reported in accident closing Airline Highway at I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thursday morning accident caused Airline Highway at I-110 to close, according to DOTD. The crash resulted in injuries, according to a traffic incidents report. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the reported crash that left a vehicle overturned. Fire crews...
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Driver in stolen vehicle attempts to elude authorities, crashes on Prescott at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 26) wreck on Prescott Road at Joor Road, and the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:11 p.m., and according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office...
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
brproud.com
Denham Springs woman killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first-offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. On arrival, the trooper found that a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck just east of the stalled vehicle.
wbrz.com
People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets
BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue. "It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck...
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
pelicanpostonline.com
New River dredging project enters Gonzales city limits
The long-awaited dredging of New River, held up for several months by the petulance of School Board candidate James Moore whose rank incompetence cost his company the bid it had initially been awarded, picked up the pace. Boone Services, LLC’s heavy equipment is positioned well into Gonzales’ city limits, progressing from west to east toward the weir behind Walmart that will be replaced by a control structure.
