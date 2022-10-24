Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate
Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
News On 6
1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
News On 6
BAPD: Deaths Of 8 People In Burned Home Investigated As Homicide
Eight people have died in connection to a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday, police said. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims at this time but said a family of eight, including six children, live in the home. The victims were found inside a house...
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody
A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
Authorities To Hold Joint News Conference After 8 Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home
Broken Arrow Police and the Broken Arrow Fire Department are expected to hold a joint news conference on Friday morning to share new details about a homicide investigation involving eight people who were found dead after a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday. Police say neighbors first called...
News On 6
Comments Made By Tulsa Police Sgt. Under Investigation
The Tulsa Police Chief says he's deeply disappointed by comments made by a sergeant during a recent Citizens Police Academy class. In an audio recording, the sergeant is speaking about the protests in Tulsa in 2020 against police brutality. Tulsa police say the sergeant who made the comments has been...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe
--- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.
News On 6
Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events
The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
News On 6
Watch: Demand Project Discusses Tulsa 'Rally Cry' Event
The Justice Department estimates around 300,000 American kids are at-risk of becoming victims of human trafficking for sex. A Tulsa nonprofit, the Demand Project, is working to help rescue and restore the lives of those victims. On Wednesday, Kristin Weis joined the noon newscast to preview their annual Rally Cry...
News On 6
Westbound Will Rogers Turnpike Narrowed Due To Crash
Westbound I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike has narrowed to one lane between mile marker 255 and mile marker 248 near Claremore due to a crash, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said. Drivers should expect minor travel delays in the area, OTA said. OTA will release an update when all lanes are open again. Stay...
News On 6
Northbound I-35 Limited To Single Lane Near SH-51 In Payne County
Only a single lane is open on northbound I-35 just south of State Highway 51 in Payne County due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said still, drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. This is a developing story.
News On 6
City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake
City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
News On 6
Green Country Businesses Help Collect Diapers For Families In Need
Local families have a growing need for diapers, and the Green Country community is stepping up to help. Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa said it is on track to give families in need a record million diapers in 2022. Social service director, Jacky Escobedo, said there is a growing need...
News On 6
Neighbors Raise Money To Buy New Pump For Couple After 100 Days Without Water
A Bixby couple out of water for 100 days is finally getting help from neighbors. George and Brenda Shafer said their water stopped flowing three months ago and didn't come back. The home up on the hill near Bixhoma Lake was out of water for over three months so instead...
News On 6
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
News On 6
OSU Extensions Offering Help To Farmers, Ranchers As Drought Conditions Continues
Oklahoma State University is offering farmers and ranchers a helping hand amid the ongoing drought. Farmers and ranchers will have a chance to test their water and feed at a reduced rate. Dr. Amy Hagerman with the OSU extension office joined News On 6 to talk more about how this will help the agriculture industry in our state.
Comments / 0