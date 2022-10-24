ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter

Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium

Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals

Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

These Are the 10 NFL Stadiums With Domes, Retractable Roofs

These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Can Take One of Three Paths at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

2022 NFL trade deadline presents Bears three paths to take originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dipped their toes in the NFL trade deadline water Wednesday when they sent veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Dealing Quinn was...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Micah Parsons Declares He Is Faster Than Bears' Justin Fields

Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy