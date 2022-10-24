Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears...
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium
Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
Robert Quinn's Massive Impact on Bears Will Be Felt Long After Trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
There could be 73,000 mullets at the Vikings game Sunday
Jared Allen is being inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor.
Why Ryan Poles Changed Mind About Bears Trading Robert Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Holds Up Fan's Incredible Sign After Win Vs. Bucs
Lamar Jackson holds up incredible sign from fan after win vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With the help of a Baltimore Ravens fan, Lamar Jackson sent a message Thursday. After beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Ravens quarterback headed down...
These Are the 10 NFL Stadiums With Domes, Retractable Roofs
These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Patriots?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the...
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
Bears Can Take One of Three Paths at 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
2022 NFL trade deadline presents Bears three paths to take originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dipped their toes in the NFL trade deadline water Wednesday when they sent veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Dealing Quinn was...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
Micah Parsons Declares He Is Faster Than Bears' Justin Fields
Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Damone Clark Speed a Threat Vs. Justin Fields, Bears
Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday. When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the...
Mac Jones Reacts to Patriots' Bizarre Quarterback Plan Vs. Bears
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a...
