Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New England Patriots. Davis missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury he suffered during Week 7's win over the Denver Broncos. Elijah Moore (personal) was back at practice on Wednesday.
Patriots' Mac Jones expected to start Week 8 clash with Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Week 8's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Jones reportedly took 90% of the first team reps in practice on Wednesday and will start against the Jets on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick was non-committal on New England's starter, but now it appears Jones will be under center. Bailey Zappe returns to a backup role.
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Michael Thomas (foot) absent for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas continues to register DNPs with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to play a lead role versus a Las Vegas Raiders' team allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Thomas remains inactive. Olave's...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
Saints' Andy Dalton will start Week 8 game against Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Dennis Allen. Dalton will remain the Saints starter for Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. Jameis Winston (ankle, back) is reportedly healthy and this decision is being made for offensive reasons. Dalton has outperformed Winston and will be the starter, with Winston moving into a backup role. Our models expect Dalton to complete 19.8 passes on 31.1 attempts in Week 8.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) misses Wednesday's practice
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill opened Week Eight's preparation with a missed practice after he briefly left with an ankle injury on Sunday. Expect Malik Willis to see time under center against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is unable to participate in any practice time.
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
Baltimore's Gus Edwards (knee) questionable in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Eight's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards' availability on Thursday night remains in question after Baltimore's running back logged three limited sessions. In a matchup against a Tampa Bay defense allowing 16.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Edwards to score 8.0 FanDuel points.
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (knee) absent on Wednesday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Reynolds also missed Wednesday's practice last week with a knee ailment and was only able to participate on Friday. Expect the 27-year old to suit up for Week Eight's matchup against a Miami Dolphins' defense allowing 31.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if he can practice at least in a limited session.
Rams' Darrell Henderson (illness) returns to practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (illness) returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Henderson was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday with an illness. Barring a setback on Friday he should be good to against the 49ers on Sunday.
Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
Rashod Bateman (foot) won't return in Week 8 for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bateman was listed questionable coming into the day due to a foot injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due to a foot ailment. Expect more work for Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
