You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
A Magical Chicago Rooftop Ice Rink Is Coming Back This Winter
Imagine ice skating with the city of Chicago spread out before you. That’s Sky Rink, a magical skating rink located on the 4th floor of the Peninsula Chicago Hotel. Soar to great heights at this fourth-floor rink. Perched 2,100 square feet above Magnificent Mil, the one-of-a-kind hybrid rink is located on a large terrace overlooking Michigan Ave. offering a guaranteed spectacular view of the Windy City. The Sky Rink won’t leave you hungry after all that skating. They offer a full outdoor menu filled with hot beverages to keep you warm, and seasonal bites to keep you fueled. The festive decor really brings the seasonal magic to life with pine trees, snowflakes, and holiday tunes. Decorated with twinkling lights, and a south pole theme, it’s a fun activity for everyone and a great chance to gaze upon Chicago’s stunning downtown architecture.
10 Things You Don’t Want To Miss In Chicago: October 28
Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. It’s safe to say that the last few years struck a tone of fear in our lives. Horror movies, haunted houses, and fake-blood-soaked events are thus a refreshing dose of staged, not-existential fear that’s all the more welcome this year. The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Spooky season is upon us and we’ve already started planning for the scariest nights of them all.
A Chicago Landmark Has Been Named One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World
Ghost tours, ghouls, and paranormal stories are provocative and fascinating, captivating audiences for centuries. Take Chicago, for example, you’re sure to find a compelling story behind any of the towering buildings. Not all are considered haunted though. A new list from Architectures Digest has named the famed Oriental Theater as one of the haunted places in the world. Yes, the entire world. First called the Iroquois Theater, ghosts are said to haunt the downtown Loop location often. It was renamed The Oriental Theater in 1926, and later was rebranded as the Nederlander Theatre in 1998. Despite the change in names...
Dress Your Pets Up In Costume For The Annual Streeterville Halloween Party This Weekend
Raise the woof at Chicago’s most adorable Halloween party this Saturday, October 29th. Hosted at the MCA, it’s officially time for the 35th annual Streeterville dog (and cat) Halloween costume party and parade. The beloved event brings together hundreds of cute animals–all dressed up in costume! The costume contest is at 9:15 AM while the parade itself goes from 9:30 AM to 10 AM in the MCA Sculpture Garden, where Chicago pet owners can parade their costume-adorned pets in a family-friendly fun complete with the cutest animal sightings. Please keep all dogs on leashes. Plus, there’s a costume contest. The best-dressed dog or cat will be chosen by Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman, and is set to receive a toy or treat as part of a prize swap, and an award for the best-dressed animal! No matter who wins, everyone still deserves a round of a-paws! Humans , feel free to enjoy coffee and Eli’s Cheesecake. Dog treats are B.Y.O.B but bring some to share with fellow contestants if you’re feeling generous. Pre-register your furry friend on the official website here and get ready for a paws-itively fantastic time. Happy Howloween!
Celebrate Halloween At The Catalpa Avenue Trick-Or-Treating Parade This Saturday
The 3rd annual Halloween On Catalpa kid’s parad iis back this weekend with an additional free trick-or-treating event. Kids can grab a bevy of free treats, take photos in a 360-degree photo booth, and enter to win a grand prize in an acclaimed costume contest! From 10 AM to 4 PM this Saturday, October 29th, the area between Catalpa Avenue, Clark Street and Ashland Avenue will be closed down for the kid-friendly affair. The Halloween parade, beginning at 10:30 AM, will take families through Andersonville, starting at Peirce School, (1423 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.) and ending at the main trick or treating event on Captalpa. It’s a family fun parade and a chance for kids to go trick-or-treating in the city– yes please! Also filled with
Experience Beyoncé’s Music Like Never Before At These ‘Irreplaceable’ Candlelight Concerts
Luckily for us, the utterly gorgeous Candlelight concert series will be honoring the iconic superstar, giving Chicago’s BeyHive a chance to experience Beyoncé’s music like never before. Candlelight has been transforming iconic Chicago venues into awe-inspiring settings for enjoying orchestral or jazzy tributes to music legends, and it’s no different for Queen B. A String Quartet will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the unrecognizable Stan Mansion, thanks to the flickering of enchanting candlelight. Though this concert won’t be playing any songs from the newly released Renaissance, hearing Beyoncé in a way you never have before is the perfect way to celebrate the album of the summer. From “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” to “Irreplaceable” and “Hold Up”, get ready for an absolutely magical evening dedicated to everyone’s favorite pop star. This Candlelight concert will put on two performances per night, with the first set taking place on November 10th and January 21st. The first show will be at 6:30pm and the second at 8:45pm. To see the full line-up of Candlelight Concerts in Chicago, click here.
Vote To Decide What The Shedd Aquarium Names Its Rescued Sea Otters
Shedd Aquarium is conducting a vote where Chicago locals can help name newly rescued Otters 929 as they’ve recently joined the Abbott Oceanarium. The animal care team that has been overseeing their health will vote internally on a name for Otter 926, one of the other rescued sea otters. For Otter 292, they’re involving the public. The aquarium is hosting a digital vote in an effort to help increase understanding around the friendly otters. The nine-month-old otters are both females and were discovered separately on the coast of California at only two weeks old. Initially rescued by Monterey Bay Aquarium, they were taken care of by the staff at the Aquarium of the Pacific for a few months before arriving in Chicago. They’ve been adjusting well to their new environment, living happily behind the scenes as they acclimate. Recently, they’ve been introduced to the main otter habitat, and now the yet-to-be-named otters can be seen by aquarium visitors.
Lottie’s Pub Is Throwing A Day Of The Dead Halloween Party This Monday
Halloween falls on a Monday this year and while it is a workday, Lottie’s is still ringing in the annual holiday with an extra special event– A Day of the Dead party! From 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM, grab any of the Mexican drink specials, like Dos Equis going for $4, Dos Equis canned margaritas priced at $7, and shots of Dobel tequila for $5. The Halloween festivities will certainly feature costumed characters, live performances, giveaways, and plenty of prizes along with a rousing game of trivia. At 7 PM, gather around for the Halloween trivia contest– and win extra bonus points if you’re dressed in costume! The winning team gets a $50 gift card, while the second-place team gets a $30 gift card. The team with the best group costume will receive a $100 gift card, so show up in your best Halloween getup.
Irene’s Diner In North Center Serves Up A Nostalgic, Fantastic Breakfast
Everyone loves a classic diner– where the booths are cozy and the coffee is hot. Irene’s is just that, and more. Their tagline is ‘Chicago’s Finer Diner’ where you can go to get a hearty, delicious breakfast. Co-owner Petros Papatheofanis named the diner Irene’s after his mother, and it’s also located in the same spot as his parent’s 80s diner, Alps East once stood. The menu this time around serves elevated farm-friendly staples from chef Noah Zamler (who is also the chef at Press Room). Irene’s, which only just opened last week, comes from the creative team behind Press Room (a beloved West Loop wine bar) to create an elevated diner experience complete with a wide range of choices like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, chickpea salads– and bacon of course. Don’t forget about the variety of pie options too! Diners can expect the usual fare like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, all served with an extra hint of nostalgia, but everything will come from locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Coffee is on the menu as one would expect, along with the ever-popular cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters.
Explore Winter Wonderlands In The City At These Top Ice Skating Rinks
Chicago winters can be brutal, but a bevy of fun cold weather activities make it bearable: one of these being the seasonal ice skating rinks that pop up around the city. Keep reading for a round-up of the best ice skating spots throughout Chicago. First, we have Maggie Daley Park’s Skating Ribbon. Right next to Millennium Park, the curving rink offers a whimsical spot to glide across the ice. Rent skates and dash around amongst pine trees and Christmas music galore. The ribbon is actually twice the length of a normal skating rink. Make your reservations here. Address: 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago IL 60601 Head to Hyde Park’s Midway Plaisance skating rink– and go back in history to the site of Chicago’s 1893 World Fair. Placed right between both Washington and Jackson Parks, the rink also hosts skating lessons and hockey games too. Free admission means no ticket fee, with dates starting in November.
Chicago Has Three Of The Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Bars In The U.S. According To A New List
Oh Chicago. We know it for its dazzling architecture, lively jazz scene, and storied history. There’s more to discover, as the Windy City has recently made another list and this one ranks the best gay bars in the country. According to Esquire, three Chicago spots make the list of the ‘most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars’ in the U.S. The highlights include: The Boystown bar is known for its lively atmosphere, dance music, and a crowd of young and old patrons. Esquire notes that it’s the place to go when “you just want to throw decorum out the window and dance…and drink…and scream-sing.” Which, true. Serving up red velvet cake slices at the bar, and known for blasting Celine Dion, Big Chicks is the place to be on a night out. Ps: They also have a full lunch menu and seating area for a casual happy hour. Address: 5024 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640
A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend
The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
A New Scottish Pub Opens Today Serving Up All-Day Pints In Lincoln Square
A new pub, The Green Post, will surely attract Premier League fans in Chicago. Officially open today, the space itself is reminiscent of Scotland and perfect for anyone looking for a good whiskey, or a cup of coffee in the morning. The co-owners, who are behind both The Northman and Bar on Buena, are now embarking on a new adventure, bringing whiskey and savory pies to the states. The all-day pub is to be a public house or a tavern that promotes a sense of community, bringing the traditions and hospitality of the North Atlantic to Chicago. Bringing a traditional pub feel to Lincoln Square, The Green Post is a place where neighbors can gather to drink and share a laugh. The pub has a charming facade, painted in a green hue that draws the eye. For those working remote, they’re serious about becoming a community staple. Inside, there are three large rooms to wander through, along with two outside garden spaces to check out.
Chicago’s Beloved $5 ZooLights At Lincoln Park Zoo Returns Next Month
With the first taste of winter weather arriving this week it’s easy to let the thought of the impending cold get the better of us. These fleeting fall months provide us with an ephemeral transition period when Chicago, albeit briefly, reaches arguably its most beautiful time of the year. Nonetheless, with the first snowfall, many of us can’t help but think ahead to the months of shoveling snow and battling against the teeth-chattering chill. While nothing can be done to allay the inevitable Midwestern winter, each year the realization that it is upon us is most certainly assuaged by the...
Step Into The Metaverse At Chicago’s Unique Digital Art Exhibit Featuring AR Holograms
Using AR headsets, smartphones, or tablets, this unique exhibit is here to showcase the latest digital artwork by the world’s top selling artists. Guests will experience art like they’re in it! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to interact with awe-inspiring artwork by the world’s best digital artists. Doors are now open so hurry and get your tickets here for an experience unlike any other!
Snow Showers And Possible Record-Breaking Lows Are Expected To Hit Chicago Today
It feels like summer was only yesterday and already winter weather is upon us. According to National Weather Service, a burst of snow is expected over the Chicago metro area this afternoon and early evening. The snow is unlikely to settle with little or no accumulation expected but it will be a blustery and cold start to the week with “well-below normal temperatures” and the potential for several snow showers throughout Monday. A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022
McDonald’s Brings Back Their Nostalgic Halloween Boo Buckets Just In Time
Chicago locals, head to your nearest McDonalds– stat! The iconic McDonald’s Halloween pail trio, comprised of McBoo, MPunk’n, and McGoblin, is officially back in stock just in time for Halloween! Starting today, you can get your hands on one of the iconic Boo Buckets at your nearest McDonald’s. Mcdonald’s has been teasing the return of these nostalgic pails and now that they’re back in stock, it’s only a matter of time before they run out. The iconic designs, which were first introduced in 1986, became a fixture until leaving the rotation in 2016. Now, they’re back for a limited time only. Whether you go for the traditional pumpkin orange, opt for a ghost adore, or choose a witchy green, these spooky pails are only available while supplies last. “If Spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it,” the popular fast-food chain said. “They may have vanished for a while … but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories.” guess who’s coming back pic.twitter.com/7iBvLVLyhB
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
Here’s What To Know About This Years Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade is set to return this year! Viewers at home and in person can expect full marching bands, fun festive floats, performances, and equestrian units. This is the 88th edition of the parade. Taking place on Thanksgiving morning, the parade will run from 8 to 11 AM on November 24th covering State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. The parade, which was first made in 1934, was originally called Christmas Caravan, and formed in an attempt to uplift people during the Great Depression. Now, broadcasting live on channel CW26, both Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch will co-host the annual event. The parade is free, but you can buy a $60 ticket for VIP seating for a prime viewing experience.
Chicago’s Most Popular Halloween Candies Include Some Surprises
Every Halloween, thousands head out decked out in costume on the hunt for their most loved sweet treat. It’s a big deal and everyone most likely knows their favorite candy like the back of their hand. In the spirit of the season, CandyStore.com analyzed the most popular candies in each state (both chocolate and other sweets) and Illinois’ top 3 are surprising. Analyzing over 15 years of sales data from 2007-2021, the candy distributor also polled candy manufacturers, distributors, and state-wide best sellers. Here are the top three most popular candies in Chicago! The top three most popular choices in Illinois are:
