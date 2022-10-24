ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral )— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen.

Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, a class B misdemeanor for the first offense.

Galvan and Garcia, both of Harlingen, have a bond of $1,000 each, police said.

“[The] Harlingen Police Department conducted targeted enforcement to monitor traffic on specific streets in Harlingen due to several complaints of racing in the city,” police said.

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

According to Harlingen police, Texas law states drivers may not participate in the following on public roadways:

  • A race;
  • A vehicle speed competition or contest;
  • a drag race or acceleration contest.
Comments / 8

rose
3d ago

ya estas grande Laura se entiende los tlachachios pero usted oiga ya tome asiento🤦🏼‍♀️

Reply(2)
8
ValleyCentral

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
