Hypebae
Adele Shares a Teaser for Her "I Drink Wine" Music Video
Adele has taken to social media to share a preview of her music video for “I Drink Wine” off her 30 album, released in November 2021. “The ‘I Drink Wine’ video was the first one I shot for this album,” she captioned an Instagram post. “And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Reveals What's Led Her to Depression
Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health ahead of the premiere of her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me. The singer-slash-actor admitted that her decisions have led her to struggle mentally. “I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression,” she recently told Vanity...
Hypebae
BTS Member Jin Serves ARMYs With Solo Track, "The Astronaut"
Following teasers throughout the month, BTS member Jin has finally released his new solo track titled “The Astronaut.”. Jin — real name Kim Seok-jin — is the latest member from the global K-pop group to embark on a solo journey, ever since HYBE Corporation announced that the septet will be going on an indefinite hiatus as the group prepares to enlist in the South Korean army. The 29-year-old, who is the oldest member of the team, will be the first member to join the military after all promotional projects for his solo track have ended.
Hypebae
Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Is Here
Rihanna is finally serving us with new music. After sharing a snippet of the track earlier this week, the musician has dropped “Lift Me Up,” a track off the soundtrack for Marvel Studios‘ upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The release marks Riri’s first music release as...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Quietly Edits Out "Fat" Scene From "Anti-Hero" Music Video
Taylor Swift seems to have quietly responded to the backlash she’s been getting from the music video for her track “Anti-Hero” off her new album Midnights. The musician, who dropped her much-anticipated record last week, took the internet by storm as Swifties played her 20 new tracks on repeat. The lead single “Anti-Hero” was accompanied by a music video directed by the musician herself, which she described to express her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts.”
Hypebae
Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS
KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Christina Aguilera Gets Dirrty and Recreates Iconic Look From Her 'Stripped' Era
Christina Aguilera took to social media to recreate one of her iconic looks from her Stripped era, which took place 20 years ago. “Where my fighters at?” she captioned the video post, referencing her fandom, who got their name from the track of the same title. In the clip, Xtina is rocking her signature blonde and black hair while her classic track “Dirrty” plays.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Hypebae
Here's a Preview of Ariana Grande in Her Role as Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ Film
Ariana Grande ditched her dark locks and went blonde for her role as Glinda in the Wicked. The singer-slash-actor uploaded a photo of the transformation. “New earrings,” she captioned the new pic without stating the obvious. Grande was first cast in the forthcoming film in November 2021. Since then,...
Hypebae
Rihanna’s "Bed Hair" Waves Turns Heads for Post-Pregnancy Red Carpet Debut
Since giving birth to her first child, Rihanna has still been on our social media feeds continuing to provide hair and makeup inspiration on her date nights with A$AP Rocky. We have yet to have a baby reveal, but her return to the red carpet was well worth the wait.
Hypebae
The Cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' React To Being Featured on Jenny Han's New Book Cover
Jenny Han, best known as the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty books series, has released a new cover for It’s Not Summer Without You. The new art features the cast of the Prime Video drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty, starring Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Han took to social media to show off the actors’ reactions to being featured on the latest cover, which is the second installment.
Hypebae
Penn Badgley Hilariously Makes His TikTok Debut With His Character Joe Goldberg as the "Anti-Hero"
Penn Badgley has finally made his TikTok debut and of course, he referenced his iconic character from You — Joe Goldberg — as well as Taylor Swift‘s music video for “Anti-Hero.”. In the clip, Badgley runs to open the door and greets Joe, who’s wearing his...
Hypebae
Lizzo’s "Itty Bitty Piggy" Pink Money Piece Highlights Serve as a Unique Update
Money piece highlights are one of those hair trends that will always be around. Stars such as Saweetie have led the charge all year on the hair moment, with Lizzo keeping the look going with her pink strands entering the beauty chat. The singer sported her new highlights for 21...
Hypebae
Prince Harry Is Releasing a Tell-All Memoir: What You Need to Know About 'Spare'
Penguin Random House has announced that Prince Harry is releasing a memoir titled, Spare, seemingly referencing the phrase “the Heir and the Spare.”. The memoir is expected to cover everything from Harry’s public life, present-day, childhood and major life-altering events, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in September 1997. At the time, Harry was a few days away from turning 13 years old.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian’s Bombshell Updo Serves Y2K Bridal Elegance
Khloé Kardashian is one of the hair chameleon’s beauty enthusiasts take inspiration from. Whether she’s sporting expensive brunette tresses or a chic bob, she will turn a look — and her latest bombshell updo is no exception. Styled by her resident go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the...
Hypebae
Megan Fox Is in Rare Form With Flaming Copper Red Hair Update
Megan Fox has updated her hair color again, leaving us too stunned to speak. The hair goddess has updated her tresses just in time for Halloween to a flaming copper red. Dimitris Giannetos, Fox’s go-to hairstylist, concocted this transformative shade for the star. Giannetos is behind some of the most iconic looks from Fox this year, from her sweet bubblegum pink hair over the summer and other influential trend moments that we’re sure will transcend into the cooler months. Fox’s copper red shade is a mix of spiced ginger orange and cinnamon, making it the total “It” girl dye job.
Hypebae
Yungblud Updated Avril Lavigne With an Angled Bob Haircut
When it comes to hair trends, Avril Lavigne has never been the one to leave us inspiration-less. The Y2K gem has always experimented with punk/emo makeup and hair looks — but cutting her hair into a bob? We never thought we’d see it. Posted to Lavigne’s Instagram is...
Hypebae
Christopher Kane's More Joy Unveils Another Striking Le Specs Collab
Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has tapped Christopher Kane‘s vibrant counterpart,. , for a second sunglasses collaboration, introducing a range of colorful hues for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering features the classic Edition I frames, reimagined in six striking colorways of yellow, pink and green frames, alongside...
Hypebae
What You Need To Know About Michelle Trachtenberg's Return as Georgina in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
Gossip Girl will be back with another season soon and besides bringing back the drama, the show is also bringing back an OG character — Georgina Sparks, who’s been played by Michelle Trachtenberg since the good old days. Creator and executive producer Josh Safran recently spoke to Teen...
Hypebae
This Stay-at-Home Girlfriend's "Day in My Life" TikTok Is Giving Soft Life Hell
This week on Twitter, users discovered the stay-at-home girlfriend side of TikTok. Like many TikTok users, KendelKay, shared a harmless video disclosing her “day in my life as a stay-at-home girlfriend.” The video followed her as she visited her folks in San Diego. She did the usual home life duties from morning pilates to laundry and of course, tending to her partner. To some, her life appears to be a dream. I mean, the woman literally has enough free time for butterfly sightings and arranging beautiful bouquets.
